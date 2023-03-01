Metro Measure M Local Return Funds Go Predominantly To Driving

Metro's Local Return graphic shows lots of travel modes, but the reality of Local Return doesn't quite match
Metro's Local Return graphic shows lots of travel modes, but the reality of Local Return doesn't quite match

At this morning’s Metro Measure M Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee meeting, staff reported on the extent to which Metro sales tax Local Return funding increasingly just goes to support driving.

This Local Return program is part of Metro’s countywide Measure M sales tax. Metro collects sales tax revenue and passes that money to municipalities – 88 cities and L.A. County – to spend on transportation. Cities receive funding on a per capita basis.

And they spend it on cars and their drivers.

Graph showing how cities spend Metro Measure M Local Return funding - via Metro presentation
Graph showing how cities spent Fiscal Year 2022 Metro Measure M Local Return funds – via today’s Metro presentation

Well, about 80 percent of it. This is despite cities having flexibility to use Local Return money for hard-to-fund transit operations, transit-oriented housing (for transportation components – see Metro guidelines), or active transportation – biking and walking.

Unfortunately this isn’t really news. The last time Metro shared its local return funding breakdown – back in late 2021 – SBLA reported briefly on how car-centric this pot of money was.

Recent Metro Measure M funding
Fiscal Year 2021 Metro Measure M spending graph – via Metro presentation

Local Return has actually gotten slightly worse since 2021. Car centric categories (Streets and Roads, Traffic Control which is basically traffic signals) have increased (from 81 to 82 percent), while green transportation categories (Active Transportation, Public Transit, etc.) shrank (from 15 to 11 percent) [see SBLA spreadsheet]. Transportation Administration’s percentage has grown.

Is it Metro’s fault? Not especially. Metro collects this “pass-through” money then sends it to cities with few strings attached. There are similar pass-throughs for other county sales taxes: Measure R, Proposition C, and Proposition A.

Metro could and should adjust its guidelines to make greener and more equity-focused category requirements less restrictive. (And, perhaps Metro could incentivize car-centric projects to include complete streets components, and not harm equity – say, like in accordance with Metro’s adopted Complete Streets and Equity policies? Unfortunately that looks like a heavy lift, as various cities would likely resist Metro telling them not to just funnel their money into car projects.)

Vermont/Santa Monica Station transit-oriented development construction last month. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

One place to start would be the Transit Oriented Communities Investments guidelines. If the South Bay can spend Measure M money on fiber optic internet cables, then surely cities can find a sufficient transportation nexus to fund building transit-oriented affordable housing. Great projects – like Little Tokyo Services Center’s hundred percent affordable mixed-use above the Santa Monica Boulevard subway station in East Hollywood – include various components (curb-work, a pedestrian plaza, even very limited parking, driveways, and probably more) that Metro Measure M funding pays for elsewhere. But, really, shouldn’t pretty much all affordable Transit-Oriented Development expenses just be eligible?

Perhaps Mayor Karen Bass could shepherd more of L.A. City’s considerable Measure M funding (a rough estimate looks like $180+ million annually) toward TOC housing?

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

LACBC: Write the Mayor for More Bike-Ped. Funds

By Damien Newton |
During the debate on how Metro should spend the funds earned from the half cent sales tax that is going to the ballot this fall, Metro Board Chair and Mayor of Los Angeles Antonio Villaraigosa promised on at least two occasions that the City would use an unspecified portion of its Local Return funds for […]

Metro’s New LRTP Boosts Bike/Ped Funding from 2008 Draft Levels

By Damien Newton |
Photo: La Cita Vitta/Flickr In the winter of 2008, Metro released the Draft Long Range Transportation Plan, outlining the agency’s funding priorities for the next twenty years.  The plan divided every funding category into two amounts, "constrained" and "strategic."  The Metro Board, hoping to get more funds through Measure R, put off passing the plan […]

Board Chair Villaraigosa Responds to Bike/Ped. Funding Requests

By Damien Newton |
Villaraigosa Talks to Reporters After Addressing the Move LA Conference in January At today’s Metro Executive Management and Audit Committee Meeting both myself and Joe Linton presented the case for a small set aside for bicycle and pedestrian projects in Metro’s mammoth $40 billion plan to spend the funds brought in by its proposed sales […]

Get Involved with Half Cent Sales Tax Project List

By Damien Newton |
If you want to see more projects such as the Downtown Connector, Tell Metro It seems more and more likely that a half cent sales tax measure is going to appear on this fall’s presidential election ballot. This measure would increase the sales tax throughout LA County by a half cent per dollar spent with […]

Metro Board: Let the People Vote on Extending Sales Tax

By Damien Newton |
Just after high noon, the Metro Board of Directors voted to place a ballot proposition on the November 2012 ballot to extend the Measure R sales tax’s horizon year from 2039 until 2069.  Los Angeles County voters passed the Measure R half-cent sales tax in 2008 to pay for a massive extension of the county’s […]