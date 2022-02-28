This Week In Livable Streets
T-Committee, Metro PSAC, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- (Not happening today Monday 2/28 – Metro’s announced Rail 2 Rail groundbreaking was postponed. No new date has been announced.)
- Tuesday 3/1 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 3 p.m. to discuss and vote on several items – including paratransit, parking districts, mapping, and more. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 3/2 – Metro’s Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) will meet virtually from 5-7 p.m. With new details announced last week about Metro’s pilot unarmed response programs, PSAC continues to lay important groundwork for transit policing reforms in the upcoming contract. Details at Metro meeting page.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org