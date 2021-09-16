SGV Connect 84 – El Monte Mutual Aid and Pop Up Lanes in Alhambra

Welcome back to the SGV Connect podcast. This week Damien talks with ActiveSGV about a pop-up bike lane in Alhambra, but first Kris checks in with some of the leaders of a mutual aid organization in El Monte.

Kris speaks with Araceli Franco and Nickolas Segura of Memories of El Monte, a mutual aid community space in El Monte. The space is volunteer-run by locals and natives of El Monte and offers activities like mental health and college planning workshops, and even hosts a food distribution.

Franco and Segura talk about the roots of the space, their personal connections to the area and how they hope the space can be a transformative and revolutionary space for change. For folks who have interest in hosting activities at the space, Memories of El Monte have a form folks can fill out.

Second, Damien talks with Francisco Ojeda with ActiveSGV about their pop up bike lane on Poplar Street in Alhambra. The half-mile project was on the ground for a couple of weeks, while ActiveSGV and the city collected resident and road user feedback in an online survey. Read more about the project at this article Kris wrote last month.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays.