Eyes On The Street: Pop Up Bike Lane and Curb Extensions in Alhambra

Earlier this month, Active SGV staff installed a temporary bike lane, high visibility crosswalks and curb extensions on Popular Boulevard in northwest Alhambra. The pop-up safety improvements were installed in partnership with the city and the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG).

The roughly half mile Reimagine Poplar Boulevard project was funded through this summer’s Southern California Association of Governments Mini-Grants Program. With at $10,000 budget, the funds covered staff time to develop, install and maintain the pop-up, materials for the pop-up and the development and management of a feedback survey about the project.

The project area was selected in response to safety concerns shared by residents of Poplar Boulevard. Concerns included unsafe speeding, reckless driving, driver failure to yield at stop signs, lack of dedicated space for people to bicycle, and illegal use of the corridor by large trucks. These conditions have resulted in numerous vehicle collisions over the past several years.

The bike lane demo ran on Popular Boulevard between South Meridian Avenue to Westmont Drive. Curb extensions were installed on South Meridian Avenue and Westmont Drive. High visibility crosswalks were installed on South Meridian Avenue and Orange Grove Avenue. The section of Poplar Boulevard between Fremont Avenue and Huntington Drive shares jurisdiction with Alhambra and the city of Los Angeles, so the pop-up was only installed on the Alhambra side.

Active SGV staff started working in June with Poplar Boulevard residents and Alhambra Transportation Commissioners to identify potential demonstration elements. They then submitted them to City staff for review and approval. (Editor’s note: Streetsblog’s Kristopher Fortin is an Alhambra Transportation Commissioner and connected Active SGV staff with Popular Boulevard residents.)

The temporary bike lane, high visibility crosswalks and curb extensions were installed on August 22 and will be removed on September 8.

