Today’s Headlines
- Coronavirus COVID-19 Declared A Global Pandemic (Guardian)
…Coronavirus Toll Heavy On Vulnerable Low-Income Workers (Inclusive Action)
…California Governor Newsom Limits Gatherings (LAT, LAist)
…Many Colleges Suspend In-Person Classes (LAT, LAist)
…LAUSD Suspends Gatherings, Prepares To Suspend Classes (ABC7, LAist, LAT, Daily News)
…LA City Council Meetings Scaled Back (LAT, Daily News)
…Councilmember Mike Bonin Seeks To Halt COVID-19 Evictions
…Candidate Nithya Raman Calls For Decisive Action To Slow Spread
…Advice On Riding Transit During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Mar Vista’s Centinela Avenue Getting Great Streets Improvements (Argonaut)
- Valley Shocked Over Englander Indictment (LAT)
- Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed In 2-Car Crash In Chatsworth (Daily News)
- Driver Crashes Into Pacoima Gym (Daily News)
- Santa Monica Approves Streamlined Approval Processes For New Housing (SMDP)
- County Approves $42M For Five Supportive Housing Developments (Urbanize)
- High-Speed Rail Authority Holding Burbank-L.A. Section Virtual Meeting Today 5:30 p.m.
