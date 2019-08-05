This Week In Livable Streets
Lots of Eagle Rock Bus Rapid Transit meetings all week, plus Melrose Stanley Plaza, LABAC, and more.
- Tuesday 8/6 – The Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council is considering two potential comment letters (here and here) on the planned NoHo-Pasadena BRT. The ERNC board meeting will start at 7 p.m. at Eagle Rock City Hall at 2035 Colorado Boulevard. Details at meeting agenda.
- Tuesday 8/6 – The L.A. City Bicycle Advisory Committee will meet from 7-9:30 p.m. at Hollywood City Hall at 6501 Fountain Avenue. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 8/7 – Metro will host one additional NoHo-Pasadena BRT scoping meeting from 5:30-8 p.m. at Occidental College’s Samuelson Pavilion, at 1600 Campus Road in Eagle Rock. Due to disruptive hostile behavior at the earlier Eagle Rock input meeting, Metro is hosting this open house meeting “in a manner that makes all participants feel welcome and comfortable.” For meeting details see The Source or Facebook event.
- Wednesday 8/7 – Mid City West Community Council and the Melrose Business Improvement District will host a community meeting on the planned Stanley Plaza. The meeting will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church at 6720 Melrose Avenue in Hollywood. For details see Stanley Plaza website or Facebook event.
- Thursday 8/8 – Celebrate Metro Bike Share’s arrival in North Hollywood at a grand opening featuring guest speakers, test rides, signups, and more. Festivities will take place 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the North Hollywood Red/Orange Line Station at 5350 Lankershim Boulevard. Details at Metro Bike Share.
- Thursday 8/8 – The Eagle Rock Association (TERA) will host a visioning meeting for Colorado Boulevard. TERA is seeking input on how to design Colorado Boulevard to benefit all Eagle Rock residents – and to work with Metro and the city of Los Angeles to best utilize available funding to make Colorado Blvd more walkable, green, sustainable, transit-accessible, and small-business-friendly. The meeting will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. at Eagle Rock City Hall at 2035 Colorado Blvd. RSVP requested and more details at TERA website.
- Starting Thursday 8/8 – Metro will host a series of community input meetings about the North San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor project anticipated to be Bus Rapid Transit on Nordhoff Street. Meetings will take place:
– Thursday 8/8 – 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Laurel Hall School cafeteria at 11919 Oxnard Street in North Hollywood (Facebook event)
– Saturday 8/10 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Plaza Del Valle Community Room at 8160 Van Nuys Boulevard in Panorama City (Facebook event)
– Monday 8/12 – 6-8 p.m. at Cal State Northridge (CSUN) Orange Grove Bistro at 18111 Nordhoff Street (Facebook event)
Details at Metro project page.
- Coming up next week: Sunday 8/18 – CicLAvia in Hollywood and West Hollywood.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.