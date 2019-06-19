Valley Gadfly Rages Against Planned Metro Bus Speed Improvements

Jay Beeber's anti-bus alert
Jay Beeber's anti-bus alert

Metro is proposing to implement a voter-approved bus speed improvement project in the north San Fernando Valley. In response, one Valley gadfly is rallying residents to oppose the project, alleging improved transit would cause “massive traffic jams” and “giant apartment buildings” shading valley homes.

Metro’s project is called the North San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor. Voters approved $180 million for the project in the Measure M sales tax spending plan. Metro’s plans are for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) mostly on Nordhoff Street and Roscoe Boulevard.

northsfvbrtmap
Map of Metro’s proposed North San Fernando Valley Bus Rapid Transit line

The BRT project is still in early planning stages, with draft concepts slated to be received and filed at today’s 2 p.m. Metro board Planning and Programming Committee. Find additional details about the proposed North Valley BRT at Metro’s project page or staff report, or coverage at Urbanize.

The anti-BRT flier is being pushed by Jay Beeber, a perennial marginal city council candidate who achieved some notoriety in fighting city parking citation practices. Earlier this month, Beeber lost another campaign in an L.A. City Council District 12 special election. He came in fourth out of fifteen candidates, receiving 9.5 percent of votes cast.

As Alissa Walker tweeted, the image on Beeber’s alert – a photo of a bus lane in India – makes bus-only lanes look pretty good.

Beeber is encouraging people to contact Metro boardmembers to tell them “Hands off Our Peaceful Neighborhood!” SBLA readers who think otherwise – perhaps something like “Support Quality Transit for Our Peaceful Neighborhood” – might want to contact Metro boardmembers, too. Find boardmember information at the Metro webpage, or several targeted boardmembers’ phone numbers at Beeber’s Save the San Fernando Valley website.

  • It’s largely ridiculous and the bus lanes definitely won’t lead to any imminent development if San Bernardino’s sbX is any guide to go by, but I digress. There might be a valid point about the cut-through traffic and Metro should definitely make strides to keep it down as part of the project. A side benefit of that would be that doing would help keep things more friendly for bikes too.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Today Metro's planning committee approved a preferred alternative that would run light rail in the middle of Van Nuys Boulevard. Rendering via Metro

Metro Seeks Input on East Valley Transit Corridor Project

By Joe Linton |
Metro is studying transit improvements for the East San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor project, primarily along Van Nuys Boulevard. The current environmental studies, released earlier this month, include possible Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), light rail, or transportation systems management (TSM – basically minor low-cost bus improvements). Light rail options studied include a partial subway, though […]

Metro July Meeting Re-Cap: Subway, SRTP, Active Transpo, and More

By Joe Linton |
Metro’s July Board of Directors meeting took place yesterday. As usual, it was four-plus hours long, with plenty of implications for the future of livability and transportation for the region. SBLA re-caps the meeting below. Mayor Garcetti Assumes Board Chair Yesterday’s meeting was Mayor Eric Garcetti’s first as the new chair of Metro’s Board of […]