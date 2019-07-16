Eyes on the Street: Upgrades To Rosewood Avenue Diverter

L.A. City’s Transportation Department (LADOT) has made some worthwhile upgrades to the diverter facility at the intersection of Rosewood and La Brea Avenues in Mid-City West. The diverter allows for pedestrians and cyclists to travel straight ahead, while directing drivers to turn right.

For details on the facility and how it came about, see earlier SBLA coverage.

Recently, LADOT upgraded the facility adding green pavement, additional markings, bollards, and signage.

Anecdotally observing the site this week, it appears that fewer drivers are making scofflaw left turns – though occasional drivers ignored signs and markings.

Occasional cyclists also ignored the bike lane. Perhaps as these facilities become more widespread in L.A., people will become more accustomed to using them.