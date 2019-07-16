Eyes on the Street: Upgrades To Rosewood Avenue Diverter

Rosewood Avenue's diverter now has green pavement and bollards. Photos by Joe Linton
L.A. City’s Transportation Department (LADOT) has made some worthwhile upgrades to the diverter facility at the intersection of Rosewood and La Brea Avenues in Mid-City West. The diverter  allows for pedestrians and cyclists to travel straight ahead, while directing drivers to turn right.

For details on the facility and how it came about, see earlier SBLA coverage.

Recently, LADOT upgraded the facility adding green pavement, additional markings, bollards, and signage.

Despite plenty of right-turn only signage, this driver positioned their car on the bike waiting area and illegally proceeded straight through the intersection.

Anecdotally observing the site this week, it appears that fewer drivers are making scofflaw left turns – though occasional drivers ignored signs and markings.

This cyclist used the car lane after pushing the walk button. It would have been easier for him to use the bike lane which has a loop detector to trigger the signal.
Occasional cyclists also ignored the bike lane. Perhaps as these facilities become more widespread in L.A., people will become more accustomed to using them.

New diverter on Rosewood at La Brea. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
For comparison, here is how the Rosewood diverter appeared when it opened last month

