Traffic Safety Deniers Cynically Attack Venice Blvd Safety Improvements for Crash on Centinela Nearby

Last week, two drivers struck and killed a pedestrian and the intersection of Centinela and Barbara. Image via Google maps
Among this year’s holiday traffic violence was a deadly crash that took place in Mar Vista. Two drivers struck and killed Felipe Nunez-Garcia, a 50-year-old man walking across Centinela Avenue. The crash took place on Centinela at Barbara Avenue, four blocks (a fifth of a mile) south of Venice Boulevard.

In an email to Streetsblog L.A., LAPD Communications Officer Drake Madison clarified that the Centinela crash was “not a hit-and-run,” despite initial reports. Per LAPD:

On Thursday, December 27th, 2018, around 8:55 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing eastbound Centinela [Avenue] at the intersection of Barbara Avenue. The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound Centinela [Avenue] in the No. 1 lane. A second vehicle, also traveling northbound Centinela [Avenue] in the No. 1 lane, collided with the pedestrian causing massive blunt force trauma.

Both drivers stopped, identified themselves and rendered aid at the scene of a traffic collision as required by law. Alcohol/Drugs were not a factor in this collision.

When a person is needlessly killed like this, it should be a sobering call to make streets safer. The six-block stretch of Centinela Avenue between Washington Place and Venice Boulevard where Nunez-Garcia lost his life has no marked crosswalks, despite cutting through a residential area that is home to two schools. According to L.A.’s Vision Zero website, on July 20, 2007, a pedestrian was killed in a car crash just two blocks south on Centinela, at Mitchell Avenue.

But the vocal politicization of safety by Westside traffic safety deniers has meant that city officials have backed away from implementing all but the most minimal safety improvements across the city, putting Angelenos of all walks at risk. For these street safety foes, Nunez-Garcia’s death was yet another opportunity to push this harmful agenda.

They eagerly pounced on inaccurate and incomplete early reports from KCAL9 and City News Service that labeled the crash a hit-and-run and sited it near Centinela and Venice. As the hit-and-run claim was repeated by local sources and the location shortened by Venice311 to “Centinela & Venice,” Restore Venice Boulevard (RVB) – the group pushing to undo the road diet safety improvements on nearby Venice Boulevard – moved to use Mar Vista’s latest dead pedestrian to flog their case for sinking the road diet.

Restore Venice Blvd traffic safety deniers used this image to criticize Venice Boulevard safety, despite the deadly crash having taken place four blocks from Venice Blvd. Image via RVB Twitter and Facebook.

Via Twitter and Facebook, Restore Venice Boulevard (RVB) shared a graphic juxtaposing Streetsblog coverage of the Venice Boulevard Great Streets project with the Venice311 tweet of the fatal crash nearby. RVB is pushing to undo the road diet safety improvements on Venice Boulevard, despite data showing that safety has improved.

RVB further re-tweeted the discredited troll Westside Walkers tweet stating “Another life lost caused by the Road diet. It’s time Bonin and the others who are criminally profiting off the lane shaming take responsibility.”

It takes a pretty topsy-turvy gas-lighting worldview to assert that a pedestrian death would somehow justify removing proven safety improvements, including road diets. These deaths actually make the case that Los Angeles needs to do more and better. More road diets and more traffic calming are needed to prevent people from dying on L.A. streets.

SBLA expresses condolence to the family and friends of Felipe Nunez-Garcia.

  • Beyond ridiculous. But all the more reason why standards just need to be changed wholesale.

  • Katie Waters

    What horrible one-sided journalism. Now why don’t you write about how we have had more accidents on Venice Blvd. since the road diet. We have had bikers and skateboarders hit. How we have speeding traffic traffic pushed onto residential streets. How I sit and WATCH PEOPLE FLYING OFF gridlocked Venice Blvd. and up my residential street. Go back to school and learn to write.

  • reneef909

    HA HA! Go back to kissing Garcetti and Bonins Butt. You probably don’t live in Mar Vista. You certainly don’t live among the road diet mess that Bonin has created. I share photos WEEKLY of the Gridlock Bonin has created, of cars stuck in the intersection at green lights. Sitting in a line of traffic, all brake-lights, 2 blocks from home. Its pretty easy to sit behind your laptop with your crappy writing and criticize the people who have to live among the mess Bonin has created.

  • reneef909

    Look how wonderful road diets are! Now you can sit in gridlocked traffic daily, 2 blocks from your home and have MORE accidents than before it was put in: https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/d48833303b7258d0e46c52888e89a5f9d1e14453f69f5d9cd7041c892df80f0c.jpg

  • reneef909
  • Joe Linton

    If there are more “accidents” (data shows that there are fewer serious injury crashes) then you are making the case to slow Venice Blvd traffic more.

  • Joe Linton

    If there are more “accidents” (and that data shows that there are fewer serious injury crashes) then you are making the case that traffic on Venice Boulevard needs to be slowed down more than it already is. What would you do to make Mar Vista safer?

  • Alex E.

    Centinela needs a road diet and crosswalks obviously.

  • Steak

    Good job keeping a spotlight on these kooks, Joe

  • Carey Okrand

    Get out of your car and walk in your city for a change before you make uninformed comments about the effectiveness of road diets on slowing traffic and making our streets safe. Get your facts straight. Slowing traffic saves lives.

    Get out of your car and walk for a change before you make uninformed comments about the effectiveness of road diets on slowing traffic and making our streets safer. Get your facts straight. Slowing traffic saves lives.

  • reneef909

    The data is a lie and slowing it is what is causing the accidents.

  • reneef909

    I didn’t say anything profane or attack anyone.

  • reneef909

    Put the roads back how they were. Slowing it is what is causing all these accidents. Sorry, but I was born and raised here. The second this went in, to this day, I have seen more accidents than ever. They are ABSOLUTELY lying about the fact that it is safer. I have seen skateboards hit, I have seen bikes hit. Why? Because it is nearly impossible to see. You have to stop in the middle of an active driving lane and risk being rear-ended to try and see around parked cars, that are now pulled out from the curb. I have heard MANY bicyclists say that they feel more unsafe. Look, I’m all for a safe bike lane, but this was NOT the way to do it.

  • reneef909

    Wrong. We have documents showing that what they did to Venice Blvd. has caused MORE accidents. Too bad Bonin is a liar and they skew the facts. I don’t need to get out of my car, I was born and raised here, I live among this mess and see it every day. I see the changes that have happened in a short time and they are not good. Not everyone has good knees or the luxury of being within biking/walking distance of work, some people are elderly, or have bad knees. Sorry not everyone can walk everywhere. Why don’t you get in your car and “walk” a mile in the shoes of the residents and see what this road diet has done to our community.

  • Donovanavin

    you’ll survive, so will other people, because you are driving slower. just stop rushing up to red lights.

  • reneef909

    You probably don’t even live in Mar Vista. Why not show your real name. Nice to sit behind your computer and talk about something you know NOTHING about. Just because we are tired of Bonin destroying Mar Vista, because we have cars flying up our residential streets to avoid the gridlock he created. Because it sounds like a freeway outside our window now, making our residential streets LESS safe. Born and raised here, so I think I know what I’m talking about.

  • Donovanavin

    sorry that you are a car dependent. not everyone is like you though. you will be ok going slower. its not the end of the world.

  • Steak

    Love someone posting as reneef909 trolling people to use their real name. And I don’t think you need to live in Mar Vista to see that blaming a road diet on Venice for an unrelated fatal crash on Centinela is idiotic and desperate.

  • Terence Heuston

    Looks like we’ve got more cases of Dissociative Commuter Disorder:

    https://la.streetsblog.org/2018/01/09/humor-are-backlash-drivers-crazy-maybe-its-dissociative-commuter-disorder/

    🤷‍♂️

    P.s. Must be awful living in a community where walking increased by a third thanks to the lane reconfiguration. What a hellscape…

  • Joe Linton

    There’s that “luxury” narrative again (see https://la.streetsblog.org/2015/09/14/equity-the-mobility-plan-and-the-myth-of-luxury-loving-lane-stealers/ ) coming from someone who apparently drives all over. For most people on foot, bike, bus their transportation isn’t “luxury.” Drivers, on the other hand, have so much infrastructure dedicated to your way of getting around… subsidized by the rest of the tax-paying public whether we drive or not. You don’t seem to aware of the luxury that you have.

  • Joe Linton

    Slowing doesn’t “cause” “accidents” – slowing means that there are fewer crashes that cause serious injuries and deaths – as the official statistics bear out. If you’re going to fast to see, then you need to slow down. You’re clearly not “all for a safe bike lane” if you’re here complaining about the excellent safe biking facility on Venice in Mar Vista.

  • Joe Linton

    If you’re right that it’s a mess, then it probably means that car traffic needs to slow down even more. What would you do to make Mar Vista safer? What would you do to prevent deaths like Felipe Nunez-Garcia’s?

