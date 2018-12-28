Today’s Headlines

Curbed On the State Of Autonomous Vehicles

Carnage: Glendale Man Killed In Multi-Car 5 Freeway Crash (LAT)

…Fatal Hit-and-Run At Centinela And Venice (Venice311 Twitter, LA West)

…Sylmar Wrong Way Driver Kills Two, Injures Three (LAT, Daily News)

…Teen Charged With Manslaughter In Deadly 2018 Tustin Crash (LAT)

…Driver Seriously/Critically Injures Four In Koreatown Crash (Daily News)

…Fatal Hit-and-Run At Centinela And Venice (Venice311 Twitter, LA West) …Sylmar Wrong Way Driver Kills Two, Injures Three (LAT, Daily News) …Teen Charged With Manslaughter In Deadly 2018 Tustin Crash (LAT) …Driver Seriously/Critically Injures Four In Koreatown Crash (Daily News) Curbed‘s Round-Up Of Questions To Be Answered In 2019

LAT Still Critical Of CA High-Speed Rail Under New Governor

Streetsblog will be off for the New Year’s holiday, back on Wednesday January 2

National and State Headlines On Vacation Today