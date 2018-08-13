Huizar Cuts Ribbon on El Sereno’s Alhambra Avenue Safety Improvements

This story sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Just over a week ago, El Sereno leaders joined L.A. City Councilmember José Huizar and city staff to cut the ceremonial ribbon on the Alhambra Avenue Safety Improvements project.

The $1.2 million project broke ground in January. It extends 1.5 miles along Alhambra Avenue from Valley Boulevard to the city limit just east of Lowell Avenue.

The improvements are most dramatic from Lowell Avenue to the city border with unincorporated East L.A. This area, adjacent to the El Sereno Arroyo Playground, has an S-curve that neighbors report has been crash-prone. There were no sidewalks there. On the north side of the street there was a dirt path below a crumbling dirt slope.

The city added a new signal at Lowell, a new sidewalk and retaining wall, and extended curbside crash barriers.

The project included resurfacing Alhambra Avenue with a road diet lane reduction on Alhambra Avenue from Valley Boulevard to Lowell. Four travel lanes were reduced to two, with a center turn lane and bike lanes added.

One remaining component of the project is still being installed: a new flashing-lights crosswalk at Hollister Avenue. Last week, L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) crews were installing the new crosswalk signal hardware.