Huizar Cuts Ribbon on El Sereno’s Alhambra Avenue Safety Improvements

The Alhambra Avenue Safety Improvements include 1.5 miles of new road diet bike lanes. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
The Alhambra Avenue Safety Improvements include 1.5 miles of new road diet bike lanes. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

18-2925_ad_PLE_centurycity_digitalads_mir_728x90

This story sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Just over a week ago, El Sereno leaders joined L.A. City Councilmember José Huizar and city staff to cut the ceremonial ribbon on the Alhambra Avenue Safety Improvements project.

Councilmember Huizar (center light blue shirt) with El Sereno community leaders cutting the ribbon on the Alhambra Avenue Safety Improvements
Councilmember Huizar (center light blue shirt) with El Sereno community leaders cutting the ribbon on the Alhambra Avenue Safety Improvements

The $1.2 million project broke ground in January. It extends 1.5 miles along Alhambra Avenue from Valley Boulevard to the city limit just east of Lowell Avenue.

The improvements are most dramatic from Lowell Avenue to the city border with unincorporated East L.A. This area, adjacent to the El Sereno Arroyo Playground, has an S-curve that neighbors report has been crash-prone. There were no sidewalks there. On the north side of the street there was a dirt path below a crumbling dirt slope.

Before: Alhambra Avenue at Lowell Avenue. Image via Google street view
Before: Alhambra Avenue at Lowell Avenue. Image via Google street view

The city added a new signal at Lowell, a new sidewalk and retaining wall, and extended curbside crash barriers.

After: Alhambra Avenue at Lowell last week
After: Alhambra Avenue at Lowell last week
View of the Alhambra Avenue S-curve after improvements
View of the Alhambra Avenue S-curve after improvements
AlhambraAv318Aug9
The eastbound portion of the Alhambra Avenue S-curve has a short stretch of buffered bike lane
Alhambra Avenue's bike lane ends at the East L.A. limit where Alhambra becomes W. Mission Road
Alhambra Avenue’s bike lane ends at the East L.A. limit where Alhambra becomes W. Mission Road

The project included resurfacing Alhambra Avenue with a road diet lane reduction on Alhambra Avenue from Valley Boulevard to Lowell. Four travel lanes were reduced to two, with a center turn lane and bike lanes added.

Center turn lane and bike lanes were added to 1.5 miles of Alhambra Avenue
Center turn lane and bike lanes were added to 1.5 miles of Alhambra Avenue

One remaining component of the project is still being installed: a new flashing-lights crosswalk at Hollister Avenue. Last week, L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) crews were installing the new crosswalk signal hardware.

LADOT installing new crosswalk signal on Alhambra Avenue at Hollister Avenue
LADOT installing new crosswalk signal on Alhambra Avenue at Hollister Avenue

  • Looks good, hopefully the road diet can survive…

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Neighborhood leaders, city staff, and Councilmember Huizar breaking ground on Alhambra Avenue safety improvements. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

Huizar Breaks Ground on El Sereno Alhambra Avenue Improvements

By Joe Linton |
Last Saturday, Los Angeles City Councilmember José Huizar joined neighborhood leaders and city staff in breaking ground on safety improvements for Alhambra Avenue in El Sereno. The improvements will take a dangerous stretch of Alhambra Avenue and make it safer for walking and bicycling. The groundbreaking took place at the intersection of Alhambra, Concord, and […]

Pasadena Forum on L.A.’s Big Dig Proposal

By Damien Newton |
Pasadena City Councilman Steve Madison will moderate a panel discussion regarding the status of the SR 710 study and the proposal for a tunnel extension stretching underground from El Sereno to Pasadena. Speakers will include Metro representatives as well as the following regional experts: • Dr. Rob McConnell, USC, Associate Professor of Preventive Medicine, Division […]

El Sereno Meeting on Metro’s Big Dig Plans

By Damien Newton |
Pasadena City Councilman Steve Madison will moderate a panel discussion regarding the status of the SR 710 study and the proposal for a tunnel extension stretching underground from El Sereno to Pasadena. Speakers will include Metro representatives as well as the following regional experts: • Dr. Rob McConnell, USC, Associate Professor of Preventive Medicine, Division […]

Highland Park York Boulevard Parklet Grand Opening and Community Celebration

By Damien Newton |
Press release via Council Member Jose Huizar: CONTACT: Rick Coca (213) 200-9974 rick.coca@lacity.org  FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE City’s 1st Parklets Opening in Council District 14 in Coming Weeks Councilmember Huizar will join with community partners as they unveil City’s first four parklets in Highland Park, Downtown and El Sereno LOS ANGELES (Jan. 23, 2013) – After months of planning and working with city departments and […]

Grand Opening of Two Parklets on Spring Street

By Damien Newton |
Press release via Councilman Jose Huizar CONTACT: Rick Coca (213) 200-9974 rick.coca@lacity.org  FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE City’s 1st Parklets Opening in Council District 14 in Coming Weeks Councilmember Huizar will join with community partners as they unveil City’s first four parklets in Highland Park, Downtown and El Sereno LOS ANGELES (Jan. 23, 2013) – After months of planning and working with city departments and community […]