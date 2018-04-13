Another Caltrans Lie: Video Claims Widening 5 Freeway Reduces Pollution, Congestion

Does anyone outside of Caltrans still think that widening freeways will reduce pollution and minimize congestion? Image: screen capture from Caltrans video
Does anyone outside of Caltrans still think that widening freeways will reduce pollution and minimize congestion? Image: screen capture from Caltrans video

It is jarring that nearly two decades into the twenty-first century, California’s transportation department is still making claims that freeway widening will somehow curb pollution and reduce congestion. These are false claims–lies. Past experience and research shows that widening freeways worsens congestion and air quality, yet Caltrans repeatedly claims the contrary.

In a new video shown at the Metro Congestion, Highway and Roads Committee earlier this week, and posted online, Caltrans claims that its $3.2+ billion dollar (and growing – see below) project to widen the 5 Freeway through much of L.A. County will “minimize congestion” and “reduce pollution” (minute 3:15).

Earlier Caltrans videos in 2016 and 2017 make similarly indefensible claims about widening the 5 Freeway.

When the freeway builders got going in the middle of the 20th Century, they promised that building freeways would get congestion off of surface streets. If they had been right back then, then by now all of those Southern California freeways should have pretty much entirely eliminated congestion from nearby streets. But because of induced travel and other clearly understood, well-document predictors of travel behavior, the promised reduced congestion never happened. In fact, L.A. keeps building and widening freeways, and traffic congestion keeps getting worse. When capacity is added to roadways, congestion increases.

And, based on Caltrans’ promises, shouldn’t L.A. freeways have reduced pollution to pretty much nothing by now?

It is astonishing that anyone can claim that freeways reduce pollution. Along with all that congested freeway car traffic come plenty of other ills. Increased pollution is one of the big ones – and it brings with it child asthma, cancer, global warming, and more. Freeways’ heavy costs also include traffic deaths, displacement, noise, disconnected neighborhoods, and budget-breaking infrastructure maintenance costs passed along to future generations.

Metro is funding the widening of the 5 Freeway through its county sales tax measures. This week Metro announced that both the upper and lower 5 Freeway expansion projects are expected to go over budget (see page 54 of this staff report). Hopefully, local media will pick up on this story, the way they have critiqued rail project overruns. Don’t hold your breath.

There may justifications for widening freeways. The project will increase car capacity. The project creates lots of quality jobs, especially in the construction industry. Many L.A. politicians supported billions in highway expansion; some do this happily, while some see it as a sort of devil’s bargain to get drivers to vote to fund rail system expansion. Based on these justifications, freeway widening projects do have relatively broad public support.

Nonetheless, Caltrans public communications should be about what the project actually does. Caltrans needs to stop lying and stop promising results that Caltrans cannot and will not deliver.

How road widening works. Cartoon via @BrentToderian Twitter
How road widening works. Cartoon via @BrentToderian Twitter
  • Adam

    It’s not induced demand it’s latent demand, or diverted demand.

    Meaning congestion deters many people from making a trip on the freeway or causes them to seek an alternate route, such as the avoid freeways option on your maps app.

    when a freeway lane expansion opens, that latent demand now has an outlet and can be relieved, and people previously deferred from making the trip or using alternates route now use the freeway instead , and the freeway fills up just as though the lane expansion had induced them. It really didn’t induce any demand though because the demand preexisted the freeway expansion, at Best it displaced alternate uses with freeway uses.

    As for pollution it is pretty basic one lane of freeway carries 1700 cars per hour: idling cars emit more exhaust than cars going at speed and it’s fairly linear between the two, acceleration emits a lot of pollution as well.

    if the average speed of the freeway at rush hour goes from 10mph to 20 mph (after expansion) and there are only 1700 new cars on the road, less pollution is definitely being emitted per car but mathematically probably less pollution overall is being emitted even with more cars on the road.

    Of course if you add 1700 new cars and the freeway stays the same moving at 10 mph then you definitely will have more pollution.

    But the theory is quite sound.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

New Caltrans Video Claims Widening 5 Freeway Is Good for Air, Congestion

By Joe Linton |
In this new promotional video, Caltrans District 7 inexplicably proclaims that widening a stretch of the 5 freeway in southeast L.A. County will “reduce congestion” and “improve air quality.” The video, shown at Metro’s board and committee meetings recently, further boasts about “better safety” and how outsized new bridges over the freeway will each “dwarf the […]
Metro lukewarmly approved the $6B 710 Freeway widening, though expediting only early action projects for now. The top image is the existing ("no-build") configuration. "Preferred alternative" 5C would add two new general purpose lanes to most of the 710 Freeway between Long Beach and the City of Commerce. Image via Metro staff report

Metro Board to Vote on $6 Billion Lower 710 Freeway Widening

By Joe Linton |
This week Metro board committees are considering approving a distinctly backward-looking $6 billion project to widen the 710 Freeway through southeast L.A. County. It is difficult to believe that, in the 21st Century, Caltrans and Metro are still seeking to spend billions widening a highway in order “to improve air quality, mobility, and quality of […]
STREETSBLOG CALIFORNIA

PIRG: Proposed 710 Freight Highway Tunnel Among Country’s Worst Projects

By Damien Newton |
Yesterday, the Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), a national non-profit with state chapters throughout the country, released a report detailing the “12 biggest highway boondoggles” under study in the country. Not surprisingly, a California highway project made the list, the I-710 Tunnel Project in Los Angeles County. PIRG explains the project. San Gabriel Valley Route […]