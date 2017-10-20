Caltrans Still Claims 5 Freeway Widening Reduces Congestion, Improves Air

How road widening works. Cartoon via @BrentToderian Twitter
How road widening works. Cartoon via @BrentToderian Twitter

Caltrans District 7 is at it again. Similar to a misleading 2016 video, in this new promotional video Caltrans District 7 inexplicably proclaims that widening the 5 Freeway will (starting minute 3:30) “reduce congestion and improve air quality.” The $1.9-billion widening is funded by Metro’s Measure R.

It appears that Caltrans actually believes the results of studies based on the discredited Level of Service metrics. Freeway construction and expansion projects keep promising to take congestion off of L.A. County roads. After spending hundreds of billions of dollars, those roads remain congested, the air is foul, kids get asthma, and there is plenty of noise, disconnected neighborhoods, obesity, and other problems – all accompanied by budget-breaking infrastructure maintenance costs passed along to California’s children.

See this earlier SBLA article outlining the well-known flaws inherent in Caltrans’ outdated self-defeating thinking. Since the 1960s it has been clear that adding capacity to roads does not reduce congestion. Some day Caltrans might get the memo.

  • Jason

    Is it really inexplicable? I’d assume that the point is about the environmental review requirements.

  • calwatch

    More capacity means more cars pass through a given point per hour. It doesn’t mean that they are less congested and while if the number of cars were the same, they would be going faster and thus creating less pollution, when more cars are added the net pollution change is minimal in the medium term and increases pollution long term as the lanes get congested. But that takes too much nuance to explain.

  • Higher speeds will also result in more rubber particulates added to the air. And Caltrans hasn’t apparently studied the concepts of Latent or Induced Demand?

  • D Man

    The concept of induced demand has no relevance in Los Angeles. The demand already far exceeds the supply of roads. And adding lanes will never match the existing demand…ever.

  • D Man

    Bike activists probably don’t know this but when a car is able to stay at the same speed (versus stop and go traffic) the better gas mileage it gets (i.e. the less emissions it generates). And yes, traffic keeps getting worse because they continue to increase the density of the city without a corresponding increasing in the Metro rail lines. The more posts I read on here I’m convinced that bike activists live in some alternate reality.

  • Derek Hofmann

    Did you know that fuel economy decreases rapidly above 50 mph? https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/driveHabits.jsp

  • D Man

    Yes, except that what you are saying is irrelevant to our conversation about easing stop and go traffic. The extra lane on the 5 isn’t going to eliminate congestion so cars can go over 50 mph. It is going to ease congestion so there is less stop and go traffic.

  • D Man

    The entire concept of induced demand is inapplicable in Los Angeles. The concept that was derived in the 1960’s is that, whenever you add road capacity to the road all you are doing is essentially lowering the price of driving.

    Someone please explain to me how adding a lane on the 5 which will slightly ease stop and go traffic is going to create any meaningful reduction in the cost of driving such that someone who did not own a car is going to then go out a buy a car so they can drive. Oh my god, they added a lane of traffic on the 5, I can now afford to own a car!!! Said no one, ever.

    This is bike activists scraping the bottom of the barrel to come up with any argument to oppose cars.

  • Derek Hofmann

    That’s what they said last time they widened the 5 and now congestion is worse than before. Surely this time it will work, right?

  • D Man

    “And yes, traffic keeps getting worse because they continue to increase the density of the city without a corresponding increasing in the Metro rail lines.” Durrrrr.

  • Derek Hofmann

    It’s funny how the people who complain about traffic are the same ones who cause it!

  • D Man

    I only complain about unnecessary traffic like when they remove a lane of traffic on Venice Blvd creating gridlock based on some conclusory argument that we need to save lives despite the fact that none of the 6 deaths cited by Vision Zero as necessitating the road diet would have been prevented by the road diet.

  • Derek Hofmann

    Do you have any evidence that adding lanes to a road does not increase traffic counts? That seems very counter-intuitive.

  • The fact that demand far exceeds supply is exactly why it’s pointless to add more capacity at great, great cost. The new roads will just fill up too, at a cost-per-additional-traveler far in excess of investments in any other mode of travel. Just as bad, widening freeways doesn’t do anything about our local streets, which are as wide as they will ever be (or ever can be, in most cases). Even if the freeways DID speed up, which they don’t, the impact on local streets and arterials gets even worse—including pollution.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

New Caltrans Video Claims Widening 5 Freeway Is Good for Air, Congestion

By Joe Linton |
In this new promotional video, Caltrans District 7 inexplicably proclaims that widening a stretch of the 5 freeway in southeast L.A. County will “reduce congestion” and “improve air quality.” The video, shown at Metro’s board and committee meetings recently, further boasts about “better safety” and how outsized new bridges over the freeway will each “dwarf the […]
STREETSBLOG CALIFORNIA

PIRG: Proposed 710 Freight Highway Tunnel Among Country’s Worst Projects

By Damien Newton |
Yesterday, the Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), a national non-profit with state chapters throughout the country, released a report detailing the “12 biggest highway boondoggles” under study in the country. Not surprisingly, a California highway project made the list, the I-710 Tunnel Project in Los Angeles County. PIRG explains the project. San Gabriel Valley Route […]

Op/Ed: Freeway Expansion Is a Pill for Poor Health

By Dr. Roberta Kato |
Dr. Roberta Kato, MD, is a Pediatric Pulmonologist at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and an Environmental Health Ambassador with Physicians for Social Responsibility-LA. As a Pediatric Pulmonologist, I’m concerned that Caltrans proposed expansion of the I-710 Corridor— from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to the Pomona Freeway—will negatively impact air quality in adjacent communities.  Our children […]

Media Bashes 710 Alternatives…the Transit Ones Anyway

By Damien Newton |
Last week, Caltrans and Metro released the long-awaited draft environmental impact report for options to improve transportation near where the I-710 ends, 4.5 miles south of the I-210. As usual, the discussion around the document depends on whether or not one thinks it’s a good idea to dig a five-mile tunnel 150 feet underground to […]