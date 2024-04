This Week In Livable Streets

and continuing: Metro is seeking input on its planned Eastside light rail extension through East L.A., Commerce, Montebello, with a planned terminus in Whittier. Give input on the project's recently released final Environmental Impact Report (EIR), posted at the Metro project webpage . Give input online, or at three remaining pop-up events:from 3-6 p.m. at Planet Fitness, 11130 Washington Boulevard in Whittier,from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East L.A. Farmers Market at 4837 E. 3rd Street, orfrom 9am-1pm at the Whittier Health and Wellness Fair at Carmela Elementary School at 13300 Lakeland Road.