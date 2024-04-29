This Week In Livable Streets

Bike Month, Hyperion street safety, Eastside rail plans, Pasadena transit, CicloIRVINE, Culver City bus service, and more.

Ongoing through 5/31 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Construction is anticipated through the end of May. Some additional information is available at The Source

May is Bike Month. Find events in is Bike Month. Find events in Beverly Hills (see above graphic), Pasadena , and some hosted by Metro

Wednesday 5/1 and continuing: Metro is seeking input on its planned Eastside light rail extension through East L.A., Commerce, Montebello, with a planned terminus in Whittier. Give input on the project's recently released final Environmental Impact Report (EIR), posted at the Metro project webpage. Give input online, or at three remaining pop-up events: Wednesday 5/1 from 3-6 p.m. at Planet Fitness, 11130 Washington Boulevard in Whittier, Saturday 5/4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East L.A. Farmers Market at 4837 E. 3rd Street, or Saturday 5/4 from 9am-1pm at the Whittier Health and Wellness Fair at Carmela Elementary School at 13300 Lakeland Road.

Wednesday 5/1 and continuing - Pasadena Transit continues to host a series of public input meetings on its proposed Short Range Transit Plan. Details on above graphic, or Pasadena Transit plan webpage

Thursday 5/2 - The Hyperion Street Safety Coalition will host a 5:30-7 p.m. community mixer at Pinwheels at 1902 Hyperion Ave in Los Feliz. RSVP via Google docs

CicloIRVINE will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 1.6 miles of city streets

Saturday 5/4 - The Orange County city of Irvine will host its first ever CicloIRVINE open streets festival. Free, family-friendly, fun. The route is about a 15-minute bike ride from the Tustin Metrolink Station, or a 25-minute bike ride from Metrolink/Amtrak Irvine station. Event details at city webpage

Monday 5/6 - new Culver City Bus service goes into effect, including more frequent buses on several lines. Find details at Culver City Bus announcement

