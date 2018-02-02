Community Celebrates Opening of Milton Green Street Project

Councilmember Mike Bonin cuts the ribbon for the Milton Green Street. All photos: Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Councilmember Mike Bonin cuts the ribbon for the Milton Green Street. All photos: Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney. Click on the bar for more information.
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Yesterday, the Los Angeles neighborhood of Del Rey celebrated the opening of the Milton Green Street. Residents, students, elected officials, and civil servants cut the ribbon on street improvements to a long block of Milton Street that has been retrofitted to be safer, calmer, more natural, and more ecological.

The Milton Green Street project extends a fifth of a mile between Westlawn Avenue and Mascagni Street. On the northwest side of the street is Marina Del Rey Middle School. To the southeast is Ballona Creek and its popular bike/walk path.

In recent years, communities and governmental agencies have worked to implement a greenway along Ballona Creek. What was formerly a bare-bones access road converted into a bike path, is now lined with small parks, welcoming gates, native vegetation, and more.

The Milton Green Street is a component of a small linear park, Milton Street Park, which opened in 2016. The 1,000-foot-long 45-foot-wide park features native trees, bioswales, seating areas, walking paths, ramp and stairs. The park creates an attractive access point that connects the school with the creek trail.

The green street project includes just over a dozen landscaped bulb-outs that capture and infiltrate street run-off. These small basins clean water naturally, instead of doing what traditionally engineered streets commonly do, which is to dump pollutants into creeks, rivers, and the ocean. The bulb-outs also serve to narrow the street, which slows down traffic and makes shorter, safer crossings for pedestrians.

The street and park improvements were a collaborative effort of the Balwin Hills Conservancy, the Baldwin Hills Regional Conservation Authority, the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, and the Los Angeles City Bureau of Sanitation.

At yesterday’s ribbon-cutting, several speakers praised Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin not only for his role in marshaling city forces to get the green street project built but also for his leadership in making L.A. streets safer. Councilmember Bonin touted the multi-benefit Milton Street project for cleaning water, creating a safe route to school, and serving as a classroom that connects people with the sacred beauty of the natural world.

Milton Street before the green street project. Image via Google street view
Milton Street before the green street project. Image via Google street view
David McNeill, Executive Officer of the Baldwin Hills Conservancy speaking from the podium at yesterday's Milton Green Street opening celebration
David McNeill, Executive Officer of the Baldwin Hills Conservancy, speaking from the podium at yesterday’s Milton Green Street opening celebration
bulbout
Milton Street’s dozen landscaped bulb-outs filter rainwater run-off, keeping pollution and trash out of Ballona Creek and the Santa Monica Bay
Another of the dozen bulb-outs
Another view of a Milton Street bulb-out: the gaps in the curb allow run-off water to enter and to soak into the earth
Signage explains how the Milton Green Street cleanses water
On-site signage explains how the Milton Green Street cleanses water
MiltonParkstructure
Between the Milton Green Street and the Ballona Creek bike path is the linear Milton Street Park
Milton Street Park features seating areas along the Ballona Creek bike/walk path
Milton Street Park features native landscaping and seating areas along the Ballona Creek bike/walk path
Miltonramp
Milton Street Park includes a ramp (and stairway, not pictured) which connects the school and neighborhood to Ballona Creek

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

City Weighs Closure of One Ballona Creek Bike Path Entrance

By Damien Newton |
 Sepulveda Blvd. Over Ballona Creek Bike Trail Responding to a letter from the LAPD and constituent complaints about crime, Councilman Bill Rosendahl introduced a resolution to the City Council that would close an entrance for the Ballona Creek Bike Path along Culver Drive between Purdue Avenue and Sawtelle Boulevard. The path begins at Syd Kronenthal […]

The Week in Livable Streets Events

By Damien Newton |
Monday – It’s on!  The Westside Subway community meetings roll on with their meeting at Beverly Hills.  It doesn’t seem that Metro has made a final decision on whether to propose a drilling route underneath the city or somewhere else.  Anyone want to take odds on whether or not that will matter when it comes […]