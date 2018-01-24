Today’s Headlines
- Metro Ridership Is Lowest In A Decade (LAT)
…Jarrett Walker Doesn’t Think Transit Agencies Should Panic (CityLab)
- More On LAPD Hauling Teen Off Metro Train (LAT, Curbed)
…Metro CEO Phil Washington’s Response (The Source)
- L.A. Needs Denser Development At Transit, But Also Affordable (LAT)
- Construction Starts For Main/Spring Protected Bike Lanes (Urbanize)
- “Slow Down” Signs Won’t Solve Atwater Car Traffic (Eastsider)
- Revised L.A. Bike Parking Ordinance More Flexible (Planning Report)
- Los Angeles Magazine Previews Crenshaw Line Art
- LAX Awards People Mover Contracts (Curbed)
