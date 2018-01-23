Teen Hauled Off Metro Train, Cuffed for Putting Her Feet Up

Officer drags girl off train at Westlake/MacArthur Park for not removing her foot from the seat where it was propped up. Still from video taken by Brock Bryan.
“Officer, please don’t do this.”

“Officer, it’s really not a big deal.”

As he films the scene unfolding in front of him at the Westlake/MacArthur Park station, Metro passenger Brock Bryan calmly pleads with an LAPD officer to stop manhandling a young woman he dragged off the train for putting her foot up on the seat.

The officer takes a look at the squirmy teen, the people starting to gather around him to protest his tactics, and calls for backup.

Bryan continues to plead with the officer to deescalate the situation while it’s still early in the interaction: “That’s really an abuse of power, officer … Over her foot on the seat? She wasn’t blocking anyone from sitting down?”

The teen is confused and upset, arguing there is no law that says she can’t sit that way.

“It’s the rules of the train,” the officer intones.

In this, the officer is not wrong – as detailed in Metro’s Code of Conduct, putting one’s feet up constitutes Disorderly Conduct and can get someone removed from a train and cited.

But causing a scene by physically dragging a girl off a train and immediately calling for back up means that it is really unlikely that a stern talking to about why Metro considers particular behaviors a problem and a simple citation are on the table anymore.

The girl willingly gives her name but says she doesn’t have ID because she was on her way to the DMV to get one, having just turned 18. As she gets increasingly upset over the futility of her protests and those of a woman that is angrily engaging the officer in her defense, she offers her backpack and tells the officer he’ll find nothing in there that would justify her being taken to jail.

The angry bystander taunts the officer, asking him if he feels good about having yanked a teen off a train, essentially for being disrespectful.

“Why wouldn’t I be happy?” he asks.

It’s one of the many moments in the video where it is painfully obvious how things will end and exactly why they will end that way.

It should have been a point of inflection – a moment used to de-escalate the situation. A step back to say, “You know, this is becoming more complicated than it should be. Let’s go back to the beginning and the reason I first engaged you. These are the rules. These are the consequences. I don’t want to keep you from getting where you need to go. And I don’t think you want to make the trains unpleasant for others trying to get where they need to go, so let’s see if we can have a conversation about how to make things better for everyone going forward.”

Instead, the moment – like the rest of the encounter – is about the officer trying to exert his authority over the girl and the situation, which means that anything the girl (or a bystander) says or does will be perceived by the officer as noncompliance and disorderly, and even threatening, behavior. In that context, conversation is moot and the only possible resolution is the cuffing of at least one person.

As more officers arrive on the scene – a couple of them at high speed – that’s exactly what happens: both the girl and the angry woman are wrangled and cuffed.

No explanation is given to the other officers arriving on the scene, no discussion is had about whether this is the proper course of action, no final attempt is made at deescalation. Instead, it all happens almost wordlessly, incensing the already angry bystander, who now lunges and spits at the first officer before being hustled away.

The teen was later cited and released. The bystander who spit on the officer was taken to jail. [See Brock Bryan’s video below]

It’s a disturbing encounter. And it is why people of color are not necessarily reassured by the more visible presence of the LAPD on the train. Friends, acquaintances, and people I’ve interviewed regarding police encounters have all spoken of how officers have escalated stops, both as a way to intimidate the person being stopped into compliance (even if there was no reason for the stop) and to justify both the stop and the citation or arrest that is likely to follow. [See some of our coverage of profiling here, here, here, here.]

And it is also why the Labor/Community Strategy Center (LCSC) sued Metro to get access to stop data at the end of 2017. To date, the suit charges, Metro and law enforcement entities have ignored multiple requests for public records regarding policing and fare enforcement practices, breakdowns of data on those arrested, cited, and engaged by law enforcement, and the agreements and communications between Metro and law enforcement agencies regarding law enforcement’s role in policing transit. [The lawsuit can be found here (PDF); our December coverage of the 2017 lawsuit is here.]

The 2017 lawsuit is part of a continued effort to monitor the extent to which Metro is addressing the disproportionate number of citations and arrests of black and brown riders alleged in the federal civil rights complaint the LCSC filed at the end of 2016.

But it’s also part of a larger effort to get Metro to spell out who this new emphasis on safety is for, how it is being implemented, and how it is being overseen.

In the lead-up to the approval of the new $646 billion policing contract between Metro, the Sheriffs, the LAPD, and the Long Beach Police Department, there was no public discussion of how the trains would be policed, of how safety was defined, or of what the expectations or mandates of officers would be.

Instead, Metro boardmembers spoke broadly of how greater visibility and saturation on transit would yield improved response times and greater security. Boardmember Ara Najarian went one step further and asked what had to be done to make law enforcement officers feel safer.

Citing the video of an off-duty officer in Anaheim wrestling with a youth, flashing his gun and then firing it to scare the kid and his friends, Najarian said,

It’s important to look at the side of the officers and the deputies – from all of your agencies. I want to make sure…that none of [the officers] feel vulnerable, alone, isolated…We’ve seen in the news…how a single police officer can be hounded by a group of young kids and feel very threatened in his actions. So, I’m hoping that we don’t create that sort of situation and that all of our [law enforcement] agencies feel supported and [have] the ability to reach out in case incidents arise.

Considering the years LASD and Metro spent clashing over what role law enforcement should play on the trains (Metro wanted the Sheriffs to focus on fare enforcement; LASD preferred to do crime suppression) and the number of complaints that racked up against the Sheriffs, the lack of effort to outline either expectations or mechanisms for oversight regarding engagement with passengers is rather stunning.

Neither the lawsuits nor the death of a young man at a train station earlier this year – crushed by a train after he was frisked by LBPD officers over fare evasion and an altercation ensued – appear to have provoked much in the way of reflection on this topic.

Perhaps the visibility of this incident will – it’s been viewed over 1.6 million times on Facebook.

When asked for comment, Metro said that the LAPD had opened a use-of-force investigation looking into the incident. Metro also made clear that it intends for the visible presence of officers throughout the system – a level that has essentially doubled under this new contract – to be what elicits voluntary compliance from with rules from riders.

  • Nancy Johnson

    Another piece in Sahra’s efforts to ensure that people don’t pay the fare or follow the rules on the Metro. This girl was removed from the train after failing to comply with repeated requests by the officer for her to comply with the rules. All she had to do was follow the rules that are posted in the Metro train. The girl “escalated” the situation by not following the rules after being asked to do so and then by resisting the officer.

    Instructions for using the Metro:

    1. Pay the fare
    2. Follow the rules

  • jannos

    I don’t see the issue here. He asked her to comply with metro policy and remove her feet from the seat. Presumably she does not as he says in the video he already asked her. So he asks her to get off the train and she is again belligerent to this. It’s the officers right and duty to remove people from the train for not complying with policy. He warned her to remove her feet and then he offered her the ability to leave of her own accord.

    He did have to yank her out of the vehicle because she was latching herself to the bar and claiming paying fare earned her a right of refusal (it does not). The officer seemed calm the whole time. I’ve seen plenty of officer abuse, this is not it. She had plenty of opportunity to stay if she just moved her feet. She wouldn’t have been yanked out if she cut her losses and exited.

  • Nancy Johnson

    And if you want the story without the Sahra “victim” spin, the LA Times reported on it. The story on here omits that the LAPD have stepped up enforcing, “code-of-conduct violations on trains. Such violations include eating, drinking, vaping, gambling, littering and placing feet or shoes on seats.” You know, enforcing the rules to make it better for everyone to use the train.

    http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-lapd-sergeant-investigation-metro-20180123-story.html

  • Nancy Johnson
  • Penelope S.

    The use of police on the metro, especially without any real public oversight is an atrocious abuse of power. Pulling off kids for having their feet on empty seats is at best a waste of resources, and at worst a sign of worst things to come. The people defending the police need to remember that this woman was specifically targetted as a woman of color in a neighborhood historically Latino that is facing massive gentrification. These officers (and their supporters) see the average neighborhood kid as a potential threat and their response is telling. A white kid wouldve walked away with a slap on the wrist, assuming the officer did anything at all.

  • Penelope S.

    the racism of the LAPD is, as usual, on full display here. there’s no reason to split hairs and try to find ways to excuse this kind of behavior from the cops when people are really just desperately searching for a reason to hate on a latina woman for daring to rebel.

  • sahra

    I know – it’s amazing how different the perspective is when it is written by a PoC who actually knows something about the abuses of police authority against people of color, right? It’s like night and day.

  • jannos

    Specifically targeted as a woman of color? Look, I am Latino myself. I use the subway and bus everyday and most of the people I see are Latino. I don’t appreciate people who put their feet on the seats I will be using. I have seen officers tell people of all races to stop doing a certain activity, including white people.

    She was not targeted, she was asked to take her feet down. She specifically chose to disobey that and was asked to leave which she also did not do. Slap on the wrist? The situation would have ended with far less than that if she just took her feet down. That is not being targeted unfairly.

  • jannos

    Don’t use asking someone to remove their feet from a seat as an abuse of power. I am a Latino who appreciates when people respect the mode of transit I use, and don’t want you lumping in POC with rude behavior.

  • dexter

    instructions for being a cop (applies to internet comments, too): don’t be an @##hole.

