Gateway Cities Elect Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson To Metro Board
Richardson, the first Black mayor of Long Beach, will likely join the Metro board by early July
By Joe Linton
3:19 PM PDT on May 26, 2026
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Long Beach | Metro | Rex Richardson | Safety
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