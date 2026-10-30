DASH Buses to Begin Bus Stop/Bus Lane Camera Enforcement Next Week

The city of Los Angeles is launching new automated enforcement to ticket drivers parked in bus lanes or at bus stops. Metro and the city already partner on similar automated enforcement with cameras mounted on Metro buses [video]. The city is expanding the program by adding new cameras to L.A. Department of Transportation (LADOT) DASH shuttle buses.

Streetsblog reported on LADOT’s plans for its ABLE (automated bus lane enforcement) program last month, when the expansion was approved by city council.

LADOT will turn the new cameras on starting Monday November 2. For the first 60 days, automated cameras will issue warning notices, which are mailed to the registered owners of cars illegally parked in bus lanes and bus stops.

Starting January 2, 2027, the program will issue actual citations, which will cost drivers $293.

In a press statement, LADOT General Manager Laura Rubio-Cornejo emphasized, “Keeping bus lanes and bus stops clear of illegally parked vehicles is essential to ensuring that DASH buses are on-time and accessible for the people who rely on our service.”

Cities from New York to San Francisco to Santa Monica have reported significant transit benefits from automated enforcement. Less than two years old, the LADOT/Metro program has already resulted in increased bus speeds, improved bus reliability, and changed driver behavior.

Note that this (mobile) on-bus camera program is different from the city’s new (stationary) speed camera program. Both were launched within a week of each other. Both start with a 60-day warning phase, then actual citations. Read more about the new automated speed camera program at Streetsblog or at the LADOT Speed Safety Program webpage.

Never park blocking a bus lane or a bus stop. Don’t risk a $293 ticket.

(Full disclosure: Metro and LADOT’s bus lane camera contractor Hayden AI is an advertiser with Streetsblog. Hayden AI was not consulted on this post. Any and all opinions herein are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of Hayden AI.)