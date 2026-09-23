L.A. Plans to Add Bus Lane/Stop Enforcement Cameras on DASH Buses
A 60-day DASH bus camera pilot found 3,400 potential violations, averaging about four violations per hour. Camera installation expected to start this November.
By Joe Linton
2:13 PM PDT on September 23, 2026
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