Metro ridership continues to grow. This week the agency reported that last month – October 2025 – saw 1,008,485 average daily weekday boardings. This is the second consecutive month with over a million daily riders, and a 3.2 increase over October 2025.

In recent years, ridership has seen decreases due to ICE terror and the COVID pandemic. Countering some of that, Metro has grown its rail system, with recent extensions of its D and A Lines opening in May 2026 and September 2025, respectively.

Via a press statement, Metro notes that rail ridership growth is buoying overall system ridership. From October 2025 to October 2026, overall monthly (weekday plus weekend) ridership grew 1.5%. Bus ridership, which accounts for 70-80% of transit ridership, almost held steady, actually decreasing 1%. At the same time, rail ridership increased 10.1%. Metro rail ridership grew weekdays (+8.5%), Saturdays (+25.7%), and Sundays (+4.8%).

Metro touts additional ridership growth specifics:

D Line subway ridership grew 112% year over year. The increase was 134% on weekdays, with Saturdays up 44% and Sundays up 64%.

A Line ridership increased 4.7% overall, with a 7% increase in average weekday boardings.

E Line ridership posted a 5.5% increase overall, with weekday average boardings up 8.1%.

K Line ridership grew 8.4%.

J Line bus rapid transit (BRT) weekday ridership grew 4.5%

See Metro press release for some additional specifics, and Metro ridership webpage for reported statistics.