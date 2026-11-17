Tuesday’s Headlines
Election, Sepulveda rail, LB speed cameras, LAX, housing lawsuit, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
11:15 AM PST on November 17, 2026
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Metro Ridership is Up: October 2026 is Second Consecutive Month with More than a Million Daily Boardings
Compared to last October, Metro bus ridership essentially held steady, while rail ridership jumped 10.1% with the newly extended D Line boardings more than doubling
November 17, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
Metro meetings, more Chandler bike lane changes, Sepulveda rail scoping, ESFV rail parking, and more
CicLAvia Pasadena – Open Streets Open Thread
The 2.7-mile city-center route showcased businesses and architecture, and was easy to get to via Metro rail
Monday’s Headlines
CicLAvia Pasadena, ICE, elections, Metro D Line construction, Culver City, MacArthur Park, car-nage, and more
Friday’s Headlines
Bikefest, CicLAvia, World Day of Remembrance, Raman, Bikes, Blue Waves, Actual Waves.
November 13, 2026