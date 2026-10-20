Metro Average Weekday Ridership Exceeded One Million In September

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For the first time in more than a year, Metro daily ridership surpassed one million boardings. For September 2026, Metro reported average weekday ridership was 1,022,776.

Ridership fluctuates somewhat depending on the time of the year; winter and summer generally see slightly lower ridership than spring and fall. Hence Metro ridership reporting generally focuses on comparing the same month in different years.

From late 2022 through mid-2025 Metro ridership grew every month, largely erasing ridership losses at the pandemic outset in 2020. Metro saw a return to a million-plus daily riders in September 2024. Weekday ridership exceeded a million again that October and in May 2025. Then, in June 2025, intensified ICE terror snapped a 30-month ridership growth streak.

ICE terror is still around, still harming Angelenos, and has been growing recently.

Many riders have returned to the Metro system, including bus and rail. And that rail system has grown. Last fiscal year, Metro opened new extensions of its D and A Lines.

With three new mid-city stations, last month the Metro D line saw nearly double the number of riders it had carried in September 2025. Metro reports overall D Line ridership is up a whopping 93%.

Comparing September 2026 to September 2025, overall Metro system ridership is up 4.4%. Rail ridership grew 12.4% while bus ridership grew 1.4%.

Last week Metro distributed a press release touting recent ridership growth, and outlining specifics. The full text of Metro’s release is below.