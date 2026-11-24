Tuesday’s Headlines
ICE, Culver City parking, Malibu, fare-checks, River path, SB79, ADUs, climate tides, and more
By Joe Linton
8:41 AM PST on November 24, 2026
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Metro D Line Subway: $300M Cost Increase, Two New Extensions to Open in 2027
If all goes as planned, Metro D Line Extension Section 2 (to Century City) will open around September 2027, and Section 3 (to Westwood) will open around December 2027
November 23, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Election results, BRT construction, Sepulveda rail, LAPD, Santa Monica, ICE, LAX, Sunset Blvd., Long Beach, Pasadena, car-nage, and more
November 23, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Eagle Rock, CD9, stadium gondola, Culver City, Burbank, WeHo, San Marino, car-nage, and more
November 20, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Rain, LAX, D Line, Metrolink, WeHo, Inglewood, Caballero Creek park, car-nage and more
November 19, 2026
Metro Seeks $222M for Widening the 91 and 605 Freeways, Horvath Opposition Blocks Approval
The Metro board Planning and Programming Committee failed to approve a quarter billion dollars for three Metro/Caltrans freeway expansion projects
November 18, 2026