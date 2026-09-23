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Wednesday’s Headlines

Vista Canyon Bridge, L.A. mayor race, D Line, parking meters, Walktober, car-nage, and more
11:06 AM PDT on September 23, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Vista Canyon Bridge - photo via city of Santa Clarita
  • Santa Clarita To Open New Vista Canyon Bridge, Features Bikeways and Transit Connection (SCV News)
  • Poll: Raman Leads Bass In L.A. Mayor Race (LAT)
  • Construction Progress On Westwood D Line Station (CCWW News)
  • Nearly 8,000 L.A. City Parking Meters Are Out Of Service (Westside Current)
  • Colorado Blvd Previews Pasadena Walktober
  • Metro and Partners Support Street Vendor Launch At Sunset/Vermont (LAC Politics)
  • Metrolink Introduces ‘Safe Ride’ Transit Safety App (SCV News)
  • Carnage: Hyde Park Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (LAT, KTLA, KABC, NBC4, KCAL)
    • Glendale PD Arrest Hit-and-Run Suspect In Fatal Car vs. Ped Crash (GNP)
    • LB Post Profiles Generosity Of LB Hit-and-Run Victim
  • Voice of OC On E-Bike Buy Back Event, E-Bike/Moto Safety

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