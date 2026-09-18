Friday’s Headlines
Westside, Metro ridership, traffic violence, Pasadena, TOD, Inglewood, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
10:52 AM PDT on September 18, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Bike Shorts: Open Streets, Griffith Park, Metro Bike Share, and More
New bike lane protection in Griffith Park, Hollywood and Arcadia - and Metro expanding bike-share and funding CicLAvia-type events
September 18, 2026
Metro North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit Update: Construction, Lawsuit, and More
BRT construction is underway in downtown Pasadena. Metro and Burbank remain in court, but have reached an interim agreement for some project construction to proceed. The same critics are still criticizing the project.
September 17, 2026
Monterey Park is Latest City to Approve Quick Build Bus Rapid Transit
The multi-city SGV Forward BRT project has two “jump start” segments in the Monterey Park. South El Monte, Rosemead, and Monterey Park have all approved their bus lane segments.
September 17, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Long Beach, traffic violence, 6th Street PARC, Measure HLA, Metrolink, Wilshire, Culver City, car-nage and more
September 17, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Chatsworth crashes, Olympics, traffic violence, Forest Lawn, fare enforcement, Ktown, and more
September 16, 2026