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Friday’s Headlines

Westside, Metro ridership, traffic violence, Pasadena, TOD, Inglewood, car-nage, and more
10:52 AM PDT on September 18, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Metro transit ridership grew in August - weekday average 953K boardings - via Metro staff report
  • L.A. Stopped Building Westside Bikeways (Mar Vista Voice)
  • Metro Ridership Up in August, Strong Growth on New D and A Rail (Linton Bluesky)
  • More On Traffic Violence Emergency (CV Weekly)
  • Pasadena Gets Street/Bike/Walk/Safety Plan Process Underway (Pasadena Now)
  • 5-Story 65-Unit Housing Proposed By Slauson K Line Station (Urbanize)
  • Inglewood General Plan Update Looks To Upzone Corridors (Urbanize)
  • City Eyes Sites For Potential Parks In CD10 (Urbanize)
  • 2 Echo Park Scooter Riders Crash Into Person, Hospitalizing Her (KCAL)
  • Carnage: LB Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person In Wheelchair (KTLA, KCAL)
    • Driver Injured In San Marino Crash (SM Trib)
    • No Surprise, Speeding Chatsworth Killer Was Driving Impaired (LAist, KTLA)
    • WeHo Online Interviews Family Of Slain Bicyclist Blake Ackerman

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