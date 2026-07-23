Metro Board July 2026 Recap: Open Streets Funding, Governance, Freeway Expansion, and More

Below are highlights of today’s Metro board approvals.

Open Streets Funding

It took nearly eight months (and a competitive mayoral race), but the Metro board finally got around to allocating an additional one million dollars for open streets events, including CicLAvia.

Metro’s Open Streets grant program is the largest source of funding for wildly popular open streets events throughout L.A. County. When the Metro board requested that open streets events celebrate the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics/Paralympics, Metro staff responded by zeroing out non-mega-event-related event grants for four years, including funding no open streets events all of 2027. In November 2025, County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath shepherded a motion directing Metro staff to find at least $1 million for additional open streets grants.

Earlier this month, Metro responded to the motion [staff report, presentation] by saying that it couldn’t find the money for open streets. Staff claimed that the million Horvath sought would jeopardize Metro’s $400+ million Vermont Transit Corridor Bus Rapid Transit project. Last week, the board’s Planning Committee bought staff’s “Sophie’s Choice” and rejected Horvath’s push for event funding.

Today, Mayor Karen Bass sided with Horvath, telling Metro that they really did need to find that million dollars. She initially floated the idea of having staff bring a funding proposal back to the board in September. But when Horvath noted that that same proposal had been due in March and was delayed until today, and that these events require some lead time to produce, Bass and Horvath joined forces to ensure the board approved the money today.

Metro Governance

With county governance reform expanding the Board of Supervisors to nine seats, and adding a new county CEO, Metro is grappling with how those changes will affect the Metro board. Currently, all five supervisors are automatically on the 13-person Metro board.

Metro can’t change its own charter, but it can recommend changes that the state legislature would need to enact. Metro has been hosting public input meetings and board committee meetings to formulate recommendations. The process led to proposals to include voices currently missing on the board. Mainly there have been calls for an actual transit rider representative; also under consideration are boardmembers representing labor and smaller cities.

Metro staff recommended [staff report] basically keeping the existing 13-member Metro board and allowing the county flexibility to pick five representatives from among its nine supervisors and CEO.

Then Metro boardmembers put forward three separate motions regarding Metro board composition. Supervisor Janice Hahn’s motion proposed adding a new transit rider boardmember. Mayor Bass’ motion proposed making one of L.A. City’s four seats go to a transit rider/advocate. A motion from Metro’s Governance Committee and Supervisor Lindsey Horvath proposed three additional boardmembers.

After extensive discussion, the board approved modified versions of the staff recommendation, Hahn’s proposal, Bass’ proposal, and part of Horvath’s proposal. As a result, the Metro board is recommending including two rider representatives. There are still a few final wrinkles to iron out, but soon these proposals will proceed as Metro’s recommendations to the state legislature, which may have its own ideas about changes to Metro governance.

Freeway Widening Funding

Metro approved more than $100 million for three freeway expansion projects – two on the 91 Freeway in southeast L.A. County, and one on the 605 Freeway in the southwest corner of the San Gabriel Valley.

Today Metro approved $79 million for widening the 91 Freeway in North Long Beach. Metro and Caltrans plan to spend about $300 million to add an additional 1.2 miles of eastbound freeway lane.

Additional approvals in brief: