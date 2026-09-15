Tuesday’s Headlines
Traffic violence, speed cameras, Montclairs sues over A Line, open streets, D Line, Pasadena, Culver City, Waymo, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
8:25 AM PDT on September 15, 2026
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