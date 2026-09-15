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Tuesday’s Headlines

Traffic violence, speed cameras, Montclairs sues over A Line, open streets, D Line, Pasadena, Culver City, Waymo, car-nage, and more
8:25 AM PDT on September 15, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
CicLAvia open streets in North Hollywood. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Today 10 a.m. SAFE and Other Advocacy Orgs Seek Traffic Violence Emergency (Biking in L.A.)
  • Long Beach To Start Issuing Speed Camera Tickets Soon (LB Post)
  • City of Montclair Sues SBCTA Over A Line Cancelation (Daily Bulletin)
  • LADOT To Audit Parking Tickets, After L.A. Material Reported Some False
  • Metro Exec Cmte To Consider $1M For Open Streets Events (Reddit)
  • Subway Construction Overnight Wilshire Closures In Westwood (CCWW News)
  • Culver City Considers Capping Parking For New Projects (Westside Current)
  • Pasadena Building New Rainwater Park Along Eaton Wash (Urbanize)
  • Judge Sides With Waymo, Against Santa Monica (SMDP)
  • Congressmember Luz Rivas Secures $660K For Valley Metro Bus Shelters
  • Palm Trees Suck (Streets for All video)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In Newhall Solo 5 Freeway Crash (SC Signal)
    • Person Killed In El Monte E-Bike Crash, Few Details (KTLA, NBC4)
    • Driver Kills Murrieta Jogger (KCAL)
    • Motorcyclist Killed In North LB Crash (Watchdog)
  • San Clemente Tracks Reopen (Voice of OC)
  • Controversy, Crowds At OC E-Bike/Moto Buyback Event (LAT, KTLA)
  • So Cal Gas Prices Top $6 (KABC)

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