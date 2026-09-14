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Monday’s Headlines

Forest Lawn Drive, crosswalks, Ballona Creek, San Pedro, Chinatown, NoHo-Pasadena BRT, car-nage, and more
12:14 PM PDT on September 14, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Forest Lawn Drive - photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Forest Lawn Drive and Other Bills On Governor’s Desk (L.A. Material)
  • Peoples Vision Zero Paints New Hollywood Crosswalks (NBC4)
  • Ballona Creek Path Open, Damage Fixed (CC Crossroads)
  • San Pedro Art Crosswalks Honor Japanese American Heritage (SP Today)
  • LAist Breaks Down City Attorney Race
  • More On Chinatown Spring/Alameda Groundbreaking (Urbanize)
  • Court Rejects Appeal, Supports Westwood VA Housing Mandate (LAist)
  • Suspect Caught In Apparent Stolen Metro Bus Incident In East L.A. (KABC)
  • LAPD Cracks Down On Mini-Motorbike Riders Takeover On 6th St. Bridge (KTLA, KABC, Eastsider)
  • Some Concerned About Cut-Through Traffic and Construction For NoHo-Pasadena BRT (Eastsider)
  • San Clemente Rail Tracks Closed Last Weekend (KTLA)
    • El Niño Kelvin Wave Threatens CA Coast (LAT)
    • Coastal Erosion Adversely Impacting Events and More (Curbed)
  • Design Competition Reimagines DTLA Angel’s Knoll (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Fatal Encino Crash Also Transports Five To Hospital (LAT)
    • Two Killed In Irvine Car vs. Tree Crash (KTLA) Victims Include Car Influencer (KTLA)
    • Two Hit-and-Run Drivers Kill North Hills Pedestrian (KCAL)
    • Seven People Injured In Multi-Car South L.A. Crash Involving LAFD (KTLA)
    • Arleta E-Bike Rider Killed In Car Crash (Biking in L.A.)
    • Driver Injured In Santa Clarita Car vs. Tree Crash (NBC4)
    • Suspect Arrested In Riverside Hit-and-Run That Critically Injured Ped (KTLA)
    • DUI Driver Injures Ktown Street Vendor (NBC4)
    • Boxer DUI Arrested In Universal Studios Parking Lot Crash (LAT)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Convicted In Fatal Laguna Beach Crash (KTLA)
  • Skyrocketing CA Gas and Diesel Prices (KTLA)

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