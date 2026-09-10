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Metro D Line, climate crisis, Glendora, Torrance, Measure HLA, the voice of Metro, Long Beach, car-nage and more
8:06 AM PDT on September 10, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Wilshire/Beverly Station under construction in May. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

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