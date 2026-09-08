See Glendora’s Bike/Walk People Movement Project at Open House on 9/10

This Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Glendora Civic Center’s Bidwell Forum, city staff will be exhibiting designs and answering questions about the city’s People Movement Project.

The People Movement Project is an initiative which is fully funded, and has been in the works since the 2010’s. For $21.4 million, the city looks to build eight miles of greenways along all three of its flood control channels, and two miles of multimodal improvements along Foothill Boulevard and Glendora Avenue, including the first protected intersection in the San Gabriel Valley. Construction is expected to begin after 2027.

Here are the boundaries for the greenways or “urban trails.”

San Dimas Wash Trail

❑ Phase 1: Completed Louie Pompei to Sunflower Ave./Gladstone St.

❑ Phase 2: Gladstone St. to Juanita Ave.

❑ Phase 3: Juanita Ave. to Grand Ave.

Little Dalton Wash Trail

❑ Loraine Ave./Colby Trail to Wabash Ave./Finkbiner Park

Big Dalton Wash Trail

❑ Dalton Canyon to Barranca Ave.

❑ Detour along Foothill Blvd. and Loraine Ave.

The on-street pieces of the project include substantial first/last mile improvements to better anchor connection from Downtown Glendora to the A Line station. Note the extensive bike lanes in these renderings.

Glendora People Movement Open House at the Bidwell Forum at the Glendora Library at 140 S. Glendora Avenue, Glendora on September 10, 6-8 p.m.

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.” Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!