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Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, intense heat wave, Eagle Rock bus lane as "death blow", Metrolink, Ballona Creek, CIP, San Marino, Glendora groundbreaking, Metro G Line, car-nage, and more
8:35 AM PDT on September 9, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Photos of Glendora groundbreaking for San Dimas Wash bike/walk path - via SGVCOG
  • ICE Use Of Vehicles Aggressive and Reckless (L.A. Taco)
  • LAT Warns “Death Blow” Eagle Rock Bus Lane Will “Kill Businesses” and “Degrade Eagle Rock Small Town Charm”
  • More On Metrolink Increasing Fares (KTLA, Pasadena Now)
  • Large Fallen Tree Closes Part Of Ballona Creek Path, No Reopening Date Due to Damaged Fence (CC Crossroads, Westside Current)
  • L.A. Committee Hears Capital Infrastructure Program Report (Bluesky: Alissa Walker, Joe Linton)
  • Carver Elementary Walking School Bus Tradition A Success (San Marino Tribune)
  • Mayor Will Leave Housing Commission, Where She Missed Meetings (LAist)
  • Glendora Breaks Ground On San Dimas Wash Bike/Walk Path (SGVCOG)
  • G Line Bridges Progressing (Urbanize)
  • Bomb Squad Responds To Suspicious Package, DTLA A Line Service Disrupted (KABC, KTLA)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Santa Clarita 3-Car Crash (NBC4, SC Signal)
    • Driver Killed In Ventura Solo Crash (KTLA)
    • Riverside Hit-and-Run Driver Hospitalizes Pedestrian (KABC)
    • Suspect Arrested In Big Bear Hit-and-Run, Driver Drove Through Blocked-Off Construction, Hit and Killed Worker (KTLA)
    • Windsor Hills Crash Jury Watches Horrific Video (KTLA)
  • Diesel Price Hits All Time Record (LAist)
  • Intense Triple-Digit Heat Across So Cal (KCAL, KABC, Yo Venice)
    • Climate Crisis Is Disrupting Perfect So Cal Mediterranean Weather (LAT)

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