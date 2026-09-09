Wednesday’s Headlines
ICE, intense heat wave, Eagle Rock bus lane as "death blow", Metrolink, Ballona Creek, CIP, San Marino, Glendora groundbreaking, Metro G Line, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
8:35 AM PDT on September 9, 2026
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Tuesday’s Headlines
Capital Investment Program (CIP), 105 Freeway, Santa Monica red-light cameras, L.A. Climate Mobilization Office, DTLA, Pasadena, Waymo, car-nage, and more
Metrolink Fare Increase to Take Effect October 5
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