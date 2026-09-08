Skip to content
Sponsored
fares - hikes, fareless

Metrolink Fare Increase to Take Effect October 5

Riders will pay approximately 14 percent more for Metrolink regional rail service
8:12 AM PDT on September 8, 2026
Metrolink Fare Increase to Take Effect October 5
Metrolink train. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

For the first time in thirteen years, Metrolink is raising fares. Starting Monday October 5, new Metrolink fares take effect. Overall, riders can expect to pay roughly 14 percent more, though prices vary with distance and types of tickets/passes/discounts/etc. Day passes increase from $15 to $19; weekend passes go from $10 to $12. Read more about the increase at the agency’s fare adjustment overview webpage.

Many Streetsblog readers are aware that Metrolink operates regional commuter rail across six Southern California counties. The agency has encountered several challenges in recent years. Ridership, which had been around 11 million annual boardings prior to COVID-19, dropped at the outset of the pandemic and has not fully recovered; calendar year 2025 saw just over six million boardings. Newer locomotives have had mechanical issues, affecting reliability. Orange County (OCTA) and L.A. County (Metro) recently cut back their annual portions of the Metrolink budget. Rail funding remains meager from the state and federal governments.

Responding to these fiscal and mechanical issues, Metrolink cut service in April. Additional adjustments – service cuts, fare increases – appeared imminent.

In June, the Metrolink Board of Directors approved fare increases.

In a press statement, Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle noted “Metrolink has worked hard to keep fares affordable while the cost[s] continued to rise.” Per Kettle, the fare increase is “one step in a broader effort we are taking to responsibly address those pressures and support Metrolink’s long-term financial sustainability.”

Discounted fares for students, youth, seniors, riders with disabilities, veterans and active military members, Medicare recipients and low-income customers will continue to be available. See Metrolink website for additional details.

Share on Facebook Share on Bluesky
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

Read More:

fares - hikes, fareless | Metrolink

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Safety

This Week In Livable Streets

September 8, 2026
bike lanes

Santa Monica City Council Resolution Would Begin Design of 14th Street Protected Bikeway

September 8, 2026
bike lanes

See Glendora’s Bike/Walk People Movement Project at Open House on 9/10

September 8, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

September 8, 2026
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

September 4, 2026
See all posts