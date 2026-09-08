This Week In Livable Streets
Glendora bike/walk project, Transit Month, Public Works Capital Infrastructure Program, Santa Monica Vision Zero plans and council debate, Monrovia and Carson bike plans, and more
By Joe Linton
2:57 PM PDT on September 8, 2026
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More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Santa Monica City Council Resolution Would Begin Design of 14th Street Protected Bikeway
Update: The motion passed the City Council unanimously on Tuesday evening. Onto design!
September 8, 2026
See Glendora’s Bike/Walk People Movement Project at Open House on 9/10
It includes 10+ miles of off-street bike paths and first/last mile connections to the Metro A Line.
September 8, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Capital Investment Program (CIP), 105 Freeway, Santa Monica red-light cameras, L.A. Climate Mobilization Office, DTLA, Pasadena, Waymo, car-nage, and more
September 8, 2026
Metrolink Fare Increase to Take Effect October 5
Riders will pay approximately 14 percent more for Metrolink regional rail service
September 8, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Forest Lawn Drive, Burbank BRT, Bass/Raman environmental debate, Vermont BRT, Santa Monica, Imperial Highway, Metro G Line, car-nage, and more
September 4, 2026