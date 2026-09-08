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This Week In Livable Streets

Glendora bike/walk project, Transit Month, Public Works Capital Infrastructure Program, Santa Monica Vision Zero plans and council debate, Monrovia and Carson bike plans, and more
2:57 PM PDT on September 8, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
Protected intersection planned as part of Glendora's People Movement Project

Glendora bike/walk project, Transit Month, Public Works Capital Infrastructure Program (CIP), Santa Monica Vision Zero plans and council debate, Monrovia and Carson bike plans, and more.

  • This month – Move L.A. and its partners are hosting the annual So Cal Transit Month. There are lots of great transit events all month.
  • Tuesday 9/8 – The L.A. City Council Public Works Committee meeting [agenda] today at 2 p.m. includes a report back on the city’s proposed Capital Infrastructure Program [council files 26-0758 and 26-0752]. For more information, see L.A. Forward alert or Instagram, and Investing in Place CIP status 8-page explainer.
  • Tuesday 9/8 – At its 5:30 p.m. meeting today, the Santa Monica City Council will consider adopting a Safe Systems Approach and approving a design contract for a planned 14th Street bikeway. Details at Santa Monica Next, and meeting agenda.
  • Wednesday 9/9 – Streets for All will host a 5 p.m. virtual Santa Monica City Council Candidate Mobility Debate. Details at SFA event page.
  • Thursday 9/10 – The city of Glendora will host an in-person meeting for its People Movement Open House from 6-8 p.m. at the Bidwell Forum at the Glendora Library at 140 S. Glendora Avenue. The $21.4 million project is expected to include eight miles of new greenways along three waterway channels, and two miles of bike/walk improvements along Foothill Boulevard and Glendora Avenue, including first/last mile connections to the city’s Metro A Line Station. Details at SBLA coverage today.
  • Saturday 9/12 – The city of Monrovia will host another Community Bike Ride/Audit in support of the city’s Bicycle Master Plan update. Meet starting at 7:30 a.m. (for an 8 a.m. departure) at the fountain at Library Park at 321 S. Myrtle Avenue. Details at Monrovia Instagram post.
  • Saturday 9/12 – The city of Carson will host an interactive open house for the city’s Bicycle Action Plan. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Anderson Park at 19101 S. Wilmington Avenue. Details at Carson bike plan website.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

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