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Tuesday’s Headlines

Heat wave, fire risk, Paul Bacca, Metro, LAX, Glendale, parking, car-nage and more
8:33 AM PDT on August 25, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
New protected bike lanes on La Crescenta Avenue - photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • It’s Hot Up Here! (LAist, Pasadena Now, KCAL, Eastsider)
    • Peak Heat Means So Cal Fire Risk High (KTLA)
  • Rest In Power, Cyclist Fixture DJ Chicken Leather, aka Paul Bacca (Biking in L.A.)
  • KCRW Interviews SBLA Editor Joe Linton About the Latest At Metro
  • LAX People Mover Opening Delayed A Month – To December (Nick Andert Bluesky)
  • Glendale Completes Work On La Crescenta Ave. Project (CV Weekly)
    • See SBLA Photos During Construction in July and December
    • Glendale To Host Sept. 3 Ribbon-Cutting For La Crescenta
  • Pasadena Modernizing Parking Committees Rules (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: Three LB Crash Deaths Last Weekend (LB Post)
  • Disneyland Adding More Parking, With Ped Bridge (KTLA)
  • Air Taxi Port Coming to L.A. Live (Business Wire)

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Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

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