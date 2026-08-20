SGV Multimodal Projects Roundup – August 2026

Alhambra

The city of Alhambra has contracted design firm Transtech Engineers Inc. to work on the pedestrian components of the “Walk, Bike, Move Alhambra!” vision plan. The plan calls for 58 miles of bike facilities and eight “Pedestrian Priority Zones” with a mix of high visibility crosswalks, flashing beacons, leading pedestrian intervals, curb extensions, protective landscaping, and traffic circles. Transtech is contracted for $74,650, and the city has $14,387,027 in Measure R funds for the pedestrian improvements.

Azusa

The city of Azusa has formed a joint powers authority with Duarte and Irwindale to reopen and restore Lario Park, a staging area for the San Gabriel River trail. The park has been closed since January 2025’s devastating Eaton Fire, and is being used by the Environmental Protection Agency as a hazardous debris dump. The River trail is popular for hiking and biking, and is a valuable open space asset in the area.

Baldwin Park

After getting phase one and two of the Baldwin Park Greenway finished earlier this year, the city now turns to the design stage of phase three. The finished portion of the Greenway runs along the Big Dalton Wash and San Gabriel River. Phase three will build an additional 2.6 off-street walk-bike path on the remainder of the city’s portion of the Wash, heading northeast from the Kaiser Permanente area. The project will be designed by Bowman Consulting Group for $334,590, and it will also include a pocket park.

Claremont

The city of Claremont has executed a Memorandum of Agreement with the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments in the amount of $427,993 for the East San Gabriel Valley Sustainable Multimodal Improvements Project. Claremont’s project involves additional bike lanes, sidewalk widenings, and ADA accessible curb ramps along Arrow Highway from Indian Hill Boulevard to Cambridge Avenue, and along Cambridge Avenue from Arrow to Bonita Avenue.

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