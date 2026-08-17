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This Week in Livable Streets

The Willits Slide, Metro 405 widening, Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT, and more
1:43 PM PDT on August 17, 2026
This Week in Livable Streets
The Willits Slide takes place tomorrow at City Hall

The Willits Slide, Metro 405 Freeway widening, Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT, and more.

  • Monday 8/17 and Tuesday 8/18Tonight at 6 p.m. Metro will host a virtual public update meeting on its under-construction North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project. Monday virtual meeting details at Eventbrite. Tomorrow Metro will host an in-person NoHo-Pasadena BRT meeting from 6-8 p.m. at the Glendale Adult Recreation Center at 201 E. Colorado Street.
  • Tuesday 8/18 – The Boo-Boo Bandage Brigade coalition invites you to The Willits Slide, a civic performance commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Willits settlement, a landmark civil rights decision. In 2016, L.A. City settled a disability access lawsuit committing to spend more than a billion dollars on sidewalk access. Ten years later disability and mobility advocates will gather at to ask: is Los Angeles actually moving forward? The Willits Slide will take place at 9 a.m. at L.A. City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street in downtown L.A. – across from Grand Park. Details at event flier.
Metro map of proposed 405 Freeway expansion through the city of Carson
  • Thursday 8/20 and Tuesday 8/25 – Metro is planning to widen the 405 Freeway through the City of Carson. Metro released the 405 Freeway Wilmington Avenue to Main Street Improvements Project Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR)/Environmental Assessment (EA) on Aug. 5. The 45-day EIR comment period ends on September 21. Metro will host two in-person public hearings where interested folks can learn more about the environmental review process and share feedback. Hearings are Thursday 8/20 and Tuesday 8/25 – both from 6-7:30 p.m. at Carson Events Center at 801 East Carson Street. Project documents and additional meeting information at Metro project page.
  • Next week – Wednesday 8/26 – Catch the West Coast Premiere of Streetfilms Clarence Eckerson’s Close Encounters of the 34th Avenue Kind: The Story of NYC’s Best Open Street. It’s free at 10 a.m. in Long Beach. Details at SBLA post.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

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