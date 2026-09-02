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Wednesday’s Headlines

West Hollywood, Forest Lawn Drive, LAPD, Sunset Blvd, Norwalk, Burbank Airport, Olympics, car-nage, and more
11:41 AM PDT on September 2, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Forest Lawn Drive. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Family Of Dead Cyclist Blake Ackerman Sues WeHo Over Road Safety (WeHo Times)
  • More On Forest Lawn Drive Anti-Bike Legislation On Governor’s Desk (LAist, LAT, Biking in L.A., SBCA)
  • LAPD Traffic Stops Decreasing, While Traffic Deaths Increase (LAT)
  • Eastsider Previews LADOT Sunset/Chavez Improvements
  • Viral Instagram User Tracks Crashes At Norwalk End of 105 Freeway (KABC)
  • Pasadena Finalizing Design For North Lake Ave. Ped Safety Project (Pasadena Now)
  • Photo Tour of New Burbank Airport Terminal Opening October 5 (MyBurbank)
  • Caltrans Planning Exclusive 2028 Games Roadway Network (KCAL)
  • Metro Cautions Against Train Surfing (Eastsider, Metro YouTube)
  • In Westwood, KABC Found “L.A.’s Worst Pothole” Repaired
  • 5-Story 48-Affordable Building Completed In WeHo (Urbanize)
  • Norwalk Civic Center Redevelopment Taking Shape (Urbanize)
  • Not All Candidates At Streets For All WeHo Sept. 15 Debate (WeHo Times)
  • Carnage: One Dead In Ktown Car vs. Hydrant Crash (Eastsider)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person In Apple Valley (KTLA)
    • Memorial Grows For Norwalk Car Crash Victim (KCAL)
  • UN: Global Climate Catastrophe Is Happening (NBC4)

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