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Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Forest Lawn Drive, Burbank BRT, Bass/Raman environmental debate, Vermont BRT, Santa Monica, Imperial Highway, Metro G Line, car-nage, and more
11:36 AM PDT on September 4, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
New Toronto Barrier bike lane protection on Imperial Highway. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Streets For All Alert: Urge Governor Newsome To Veto Forest Lawn Bill
    • SAFE To Hold Forest Lawn Rally Tomorrow-Saturday 10-11 a.m. (Biking in L.A.)
  • Metro vs. Burbank BRT Lawsuit: Areas Of Agreement Mean Much Construction Will Proceed (Burbank, Linton Bluesky)
  • Bass and Raman Debate Environment, Including Transportation (LAist, LAT, Spectrum1)
  • $150M Federal Small Starts Grant For Vermont Transit Corridor BRT (Urbanize, Beverly Press)
  • How Santa Monica Is Refining Its Street Safety Approach (SM Next)
  • SBLA Enjoys New Toronto Barrier Bike Lane Protection On Imperial Highway (TikTok)
  • Bonin Interviews LB Mayor Rex Richardson (What’s Next L.A.?)
  • Metro G Line Grade Construction Construction Proceeding Well (Patch)
  • Culver City Planning AV Fleet Regulations (CC Crossroads)
  • Carnage: Driver Crashes Into Peds In Mid-City Parking Lot, Kills One, Injures Four (LAT, Beverly Press, CCWW News, Spectrum1, KABC)
    • Four People Killed In Wrightwood Crash (LAT, KTLA, KABC, KCAL)
    • Camarillo Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested 3 Months After Fatal Crash (NBC4)
  • Trump’s Push To End CA Electric Vehicles (LAT)

SBLA will publish lightly today, and will be off Monday for Labor Day.

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