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Thursday’s Headlines

Forest Lawn Drive, Pacoima Wash, MacArthur Park, West Hollywood, Malibu, Venice Dell, Van Nuys, missing middle housing, car-nage, and more
8:45 AM PDT on September 3, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
SAFE Executive Director Damian Kevitt speaking on Forest Lawn Drive. While bicycling not far from this location, Kevitt lost much of his leg in a car crash. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • LAT Opinion: Mortuary Money Got Sacramento To Micromanage Forest Lawn Drive
  • San Fernando Opens Newly Landscaped Pacoima Wash Greenway (SFV Sun)
  • MacArthur Park Vendors Push For Repeal Of Anti-Camping Law (Public Press)
  • WeHo Denies Liability In Ackerman Crash Death Lawsuit (WeHo Times)
  • Some Privacy Concerns As Malibu Approaches Late September Speed Camera Debut (Malibu Times, Westside Current)
  • Under Court Orders, Commission Walks Back Venice Dell Sabotage (MV Voice)
  • 5-Story 81-Affordable 0-Parking Housing Under Construction Near Van Nuys Station (Urbanize)
  • MV Voice On City Plans To Legalize Missing Middle Housing
    • Larchmont Area Council Opposes Missing Middle Housing (Larchmont Buzz)
  • Metro A Line Train Kills Person On Tracks (KCAL, NBC4)
  • Metrolink Weekend Schedule, $10 Pass, For Labor Day (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: West Hills Driver Kills Pedestrian (KABC)
    • Person Killed In Solo Car Crash On 5 Freeway In Anaheim (KTLA, KABC, NBC4)
    • Motorcyclist Arrested For Driving Into Riverside Crowd, Injuring Two (KCAL)
    • Two-Car Crash On Sunset In West Hollywood (WeHo Online)
    • Driver Who Killed 4 In Malibu Trial Postponed To December (Malibu Times)
  • Rotterdam’s Lessons For So Cal Cities (Colorado Blvd)

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