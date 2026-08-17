Monday’s Headlines
Mayor Bass vs. pothole, drivers vs. crosswalk, ICE vs. Fashion District, CIcLAvia, Santa Monica, People's Vision Zero, Waymo, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
11:43 AM PDT on August 17, 2026
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