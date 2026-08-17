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Monday’s Headlines

Mayor Bass vs. pothole, drivers vs. crosswalk, ICE vs. Fashion District, CIcLAvia, Santa Monica, People's Vision Zero, Waymo, car-nage, and more
11:43 AM PDT on August 17, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Pasadena's first CicLAvia - in 2015. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Mayor Bass Almost Repairs A Melrose Pothole (Bass Instagram)
  • A Pico Crosswalk Demonstrates How L.A. Prioritizes Drivers (The Future is L.A.)
  • Fashion District A Ghost Town A Year After ICE Terror Began (Capital & Main)
  • CicLAvia To Return To Pasadena On November 15 (Biking in L.A., Colorado Blvd, Pasadena Now)
  • Driver Plows Down Santa Monica Plastic Bollards Protecting Bike Lane (Reddit)
  • People’s Vision Zero Paints New South L.A. Crosswalks (Reddit)
  • CA Court Sides With Waymo, Temporarily Lifts SaMo Injunction (SMDP)
  • Transpo Commission Delays Venice Dell Housing, Again (MV Voice)
  • CA Grant Awarded For 110-Unit Boyle Hts Metro Site Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
  • Torched On Risks Of L.A. Hosting Olympics
  • L.A. Podcast On Back-to-School, Mobility Wallet, and More
  • Carnage: Person Killed, Another Seriously Injured, In Atwater 5 Freeway Crash (Eastsider)
    • Victorville 3-Car Crash Kills 2 People (KTLA, NBC4)
    • Driver Who Ran Out of Gas Killed In 14 Freeway Crash (SC Signal)
    • One Killed, Five Injured In Perris Crash (KTLA, NBC4)
    • Newhall Driver Sends Injured Pedestrian To Hospital (SC Signal)
    • Adelanto 5-Car Crash Sends 5 People To Hospital (KTLA)
    • Hit-and-Run Suspect Apprehended In Santa Ana Car vs. Ped Severe Injury Crash (KTLA)
    • Suspect Arrested In Deadly La Crescenta Hit-and-Run (LCF Outlook)
  • CA Uber/Lyft Union Expected Within 30 Days (LAT)
  • LAT Explains Issues With Hydrogen Transportation Future

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