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Monday’s Headlines

LB speed cameras, Metro state of the agency, river path, stadium gondola, Ktown, fareless, duplexes, Santa Monica, car-nage, and more
11:48 AM PDT on August 3, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Metro E Line photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Long Beach Speed Cameras Installed, Warning Tickets Begin This Month (LB Post)
  • L.A. Podcast Discusses Metro State Of The Agency, Board Changes
  • City Looks To Save Money By Building Unsafe Valley Bike Path (LEJ Explains)
  • State Park Defender Push To Block Stadium Gondola (LAT)
  • 147-Affordable 99-Parking Development Planned In Ktown (Urbanize)
  • Enforce The Fares Group Vid Critical Of Bass Fareless Pledge (Reddit)
  • Due To Lawsuit, Malibu And Pasadena Allow Duplexes (LAist)
  • Costa Mesa Installs Protected Bike Lanes, Bike Signal (Costa Mesa YouTube)
  • WeHo To Roll Out Mandatory E-Scooter Parking Zones (WeHo Times)
  • Waymo Pushes To Overturn Santa Monica Injunction (Westside Current)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In 60 Freeway Crash In East L.A. (Eastsider)
    • Eagle Rock Driver Killed Crashing Into Hydrant and Tree (Eastsider)
    • Driver Strikes And Kills Pedestrian On 10 Freeway In Pico Union (KTLA, KABC)
    • Driver Strikes And Kills Pedestrian On 210 In Pasadena (Pasadena Now)

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