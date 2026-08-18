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Tuesday’s Headlines

NoHo-Pasadena BRT, South Pasadena, Waymo, homelessness, car-nage, and more
12:36 PM PDT on August 18, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Metro map of North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project
  • Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT Open House In Glendale Tonight (Pasadena Now)
  • South Pas To Host Aug 31 Meeting on Huntington Dr. & Fremont Ave. Improvements (South Pasadenan)
  • Councilmember Soto-Martinez Rolls Back Anti-Homeless Zones (Squawk Box, Eastsider)
  • Carnage: Five People Injured As Car Crashes Off 405 In Van Nuys (Daily News)
    • Family Grieves Mother Killed In Hawthorne 405 Freeway Crash (KABC)
    • Driver Seriously Injured Crashing Into Parked Truck On 5 Freeway In Sylmar (KTLA)
  • California Commission Approves Expanding Waymo Service In So Cal (LAT, NBC4)
  • Another Heat Wave Arrives In So Cal (KTLA, Daily News, Eastsider)

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