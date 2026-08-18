Driver Smashes Plastic Bollards on Santa Monica’s 23rd Street Bike Lane
Using flimsy plastic bollards to separate bikes from automobile traffic is better than nothing, but this recent video makes a strong case that only concrete barriers will truly protect bicyclists
3:42 PM PDT on August 18, 2026
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