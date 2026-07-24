Friday’s Headlines
Open streets, transit rider for Metro board, Santa Monica, Mayor Karen Bass, D Line, homeless count, parking, LAPD, ICE, Pasadena, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
10:52 AM PDT on July 24, 2026
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More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Metro Board July 2026 Recap: Open Streets Funding, Governance, Freeway Expansion, and More
It took more than half a year for Metro to approve an additional $1 million for CicLAvia-type events. Other board actions on freeway widening, governance, Pacoima Metrolink, workforce housing, Olympics, and more.
Thursday’s Headlines
Metro Bass priorities, WeHo, CicLAvia, ICE, Omnitrans assault, oil drilling, car-nage and more
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Heat wave, Santa Monica, Metro board, Larchmont parking, East L.A., TOD, Culver CityBus, car-nage and more
July 22, 2026
Baldwin Park Opens Triple Playground at Barnes Park
While the park isn’t finished yet, its jungle gyms are now open for children of all abilities.
July 21, 2026