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Open streets, transit rider for Metro board, Santa Monica, Mayor Karen Bass, D Line, homeless count, parking, LAPD, ICE, Pasadena, car-nage, and more
10:52 AM PDT on July 24, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
CicLAvia in 2025. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

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