Baldwin Park Opens Triple Playground at Barnes Park
While the park isn’t finished yet, its jungle gyms are now open for children of all abilities.
2:51 PM PDT on July 21, 2026
Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.
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Parks | SGV | SGV Connect
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