Baldwin Park Opens Triple Playground at Barnes Park

The city of Baldwin Park held the grand reopening for Barnes Park’s mostly complete renovations this past Saturday.

Barnes has been made over with a jumbo sized playground featuring three jungle gyms to include children of all abilities, a small splash pad, new basketball courts, walking trails, stormwater capture, and a dog area. A large soccer pitch remains to be finished.

While the city held its opening ceremony and remarks for the park, one by one, the kids in the audience disappeared from their seats and made for the playground. After all, this has been a long time coming – construction began over three years ago.

Baldwin Park City Council sits in front of the new play equipment at Barnes Park.

“I’ve had the unique privilege of having a front row seat for this project that goes back approximately 26 years,” said the city’s Chief Executive Officer Manny Carrillo Jr. “Although this current phase that you see today is about nine years in the making.”

Carrillo and Mayor Daniel Damien recounted how funding was incrementally cobbled together over the year to make a total purse of about $20 million: $14,735,000 from Measure W administered through the Los Angeles County Flood Control District, $3,090,000 from Proposition 68, $1 million in local Measure W funding allocated by the City of Baldwin Park, $1,300,000 in Quimby Act funds, and $300,000 from LA Metro’s Measure M (the park is beside the 605 Freeway).

“Today is a celebration of community collaboration and the return of a treasured gathering place for our residents to enjoy,” Damian declared.

Mayor Pro-Tem Jean Ayala and Councilmember Alejandra Avila spoke fondly of their own childhood memories playing at Barnes.

“This was the park that my mom would feel comfortable in bringing us to play, to have group meetups because it was so far from you know the traffic,” Ayala said. “I’m so excited to be here, and I know that my mom would be happy with it.”

Families play at Barnes Park. Note the ground level merry-go-round in the center right.

Avila added that the park helped her adjust to her new home after emigrating from Mexico as a child. “I remember having lots of friends on this street coming to this park all the time. I remember the dangerous merry-go-round that they had here – that you just ran, ran, ran – and some kids fell under, but we were okay. We’re still here. We survived,” Avila recalled.

She went on to say that when she worked at nearby De Anza Elementary for Head Start, Barnes Park was a regular field trip, and encouraged parents to make use of it now that it has play equipment that can fit adults with their young ones.

“Bring your children here so that they can face their fears, they can face new challenges,” Avila said. “Don’t forget, parents. Parks are not just for children. Join them on the playground.”

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