Don’t Park in the Bike Lane! Santa Monica Started Issuing Automated Bike Lane Tickets Today

Since May 1, the city of Santa Monica has been using AI camera technology to ticket drivers parked in bike lanes. Starting today, the program shifted from issuing warnings to issuing actual $93 tickets. Santa Monica is the first California city to use this new technology; cameras are mounted on city vehicles.

If you drive in Santa Monica, don’t block a bike lane. Don’t risk an automatic citation!

Below is the city’s full announcement from its Take the Friendly Road newsletter:

The City of Santa Monica has launched Automated Bike Lane Enforcement to improve compliance with regulations aimed at keeping all road users safe. Under the program, two front-facing cameras mounted on traffic services vehicles will automatically detect and record instances of illegally parked vehicles in bike lanes. Since May 1, warning notices have been issued by mail to the registered owners of vehicles illegally parked in bike lanes. Starting July 1, registered owners will receive a $93 citation for violations. This program is a meaningful step forward in the City’s commitment to safe streets and protecting vulnerable road users. Illegally parked vehicles in bike lanes force cyclists into traffic and create dangerous conditions, and automated enforcement supports the City’s commitment to safe, sustainable, and accessible transportation options for residents and visitors alike.

Santa Monica’s bike lane (and bus lane) enforcement programs utilize Hayden AI technology. HaydenAI is an advertiser with Streetsblog Los Angeles and Streetsblog California.