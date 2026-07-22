Wednesday’s Headlines
Heat wave, Santa Monica, Metro board, Larchmont parking, East L.A., TOD, Culver CityBus, car-nage and more
By Joe Linton
8:09 AM PDT on July 22, 2026
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