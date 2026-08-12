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West Covina Has One Week Left to Feedback on Parks & Rec Master Plan

Responses so far have focused on youth sports and senior activities.
11:13 AM PDT on August 12, 2026
West Covina Has One Week Left to Feedback on Parks & Rec Master Plan
A photo collage from the West Covina Parks and Recreation Master Plan Website.

West Covina residents have until next Tuesday (8/18/26) to provide input on the city’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan via this short survey. That evening, the final version of the plan will be presented at city hall.

Thus far, four in-person workshops have been held and a multimodal household survey was conducted, totaling a bit under 1,900 responses. 

It is a very brief questionnaire, asking your address, whether you’ve participated in any workshops before, to provide your written thoughts on what the plan should prioritize, and to clarify if you’ve watched the following video which breaks down community input so far.

According to the video, the majority of survey responses have been concentrated in the city’s denser, northwestern quadrant. The city’s larger parks like Galster Wilderness Park and Shadow Oak Park are on the southeast side of town. 72 percent of respondents said that they live within a fifteen minute walk of a city park. West Covina has 1.87 acres of parkland per thousand residents.

The majority of feedback the city has received calls for youth sports programs, pickleball courts, senior activities, art classes, and restroom improvements. This is the last chance for residents to weigh in.

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Chris Greenspon
Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.

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