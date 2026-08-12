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Wednesday’s Headlines

Toronto barrier bike lane protection, PSAC, Metrolink, Watts Towers, Pasadena, Anaheim, ADUs, car-nage and more
10:44 AM PDT on August 12, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Watts Towers photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • LADOT Deploys Toronto Barrier Protection On Imperial Near LAX (Reddit)
  • Apply For Metro Public Safety Advisory Committee (The Source)
  • Metrolink Suspends San Diego Train Service Due To High Tides (KABC)
  • LAPD Says LAPD Did Good Job Policing ICE Protests (LAT)
  • Urbanize Shares Plans/Renderings For Watts Towers Revamp
  • Councilmember Cole Urges City To Act Against Climate Change (Pasadena Now)
  • Anaheim Decided Against Uber/Lyft Tax (LAist)
  • Malibu Council Rejects Planned Traffic Circles (Malibu FM)
  • L.A. County ADU Production Hits Record High (Daily News)
  • Pasadena Unified Plans Workforce Housing At Shuttered School Site (Urbanize)
  • Agoura Road Closures For Wildlife Crossing Bridge Work (NBC4)
  • Carnage: Santa Ana Driver Kills E-Bike Rider (KTLA, NBC4)
    • La Cañada Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested For Fatal Crash (Valley Sun)
    • Mission Viejo Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Multiple Drivers Strike and Kill Person On 110 Freeway In Highland Park (Eastsider)
    • Driver Kills Pedestrian On 210 Freeway In Azusa (KTLA, KABC)
    • Santa Clarita Driver Killed in 14 Freeway Crash (Signal)
  • KCAL Tours New Irvine Bike/Ped Bridge

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